Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater on Thursday announced the appointment of a new county chief administrative officer.
John Peterson, who most recently was an assistant administrative officer in Howard County, will serve as acting chief administrative officer starting April 10, according to a Frederick County press release.
His appointment will need to be confirmed by the Frederick County Council.
Peterson could not immediately be reached for comment by phone or email on Thursday.
The position was vacated in January following the retirement of former CAO Rick Harcum, who was appointed during former County Executive Jan Gardner's second term.
Since Harcum left, Chief Financial Officer Lori Depies has filled in.
Depies will return to her position as CFO until she retires at the end of May, the press release said.
Aside from his career in Howard County's administrative office, Peterson has held various positions in state and county governments. He has been a personnel officer for Anne Arundel County government and held a management position within the State Retirement and Pension System of Maryland.
According to the press release, Peterson played an integral role in leading Howard County through its internal response to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
His work included establishing COVID-19 protocols for government employees and monitoring COVID-19 cases among employees. He started his position as assistant administrative officer in 2019.
Outside of his pandemic responses, Peterson managed labor relations with government employees and negotiated collective bargaining agreements with unions, the release said.
His salary in Frederick County will be $200,000 per year, according to county spokeswoman Vivian Laxton.
The chief administrative officer oversees daily operations of the county's 23 divisions and is couched within the executive's office.
Fitzwater, in the release, touted Peterson's past roles in large Maryland charter governments. She said his knowledge will help Frederick County navigate its own charter government, which the county adopted in 2014.
The adoption shifted legislative and executive powers away from a county Board of Commissioners. Legislative powers went to the County Council and executive powers went to the county executive's office.
"His deep experience in other local governments will help us as we align all facets of County government with the Livable Frederick Master Plan and our transition priorities,” Fitzwater said in the press release.
Peterson is Fitzwater's second appointment over the past two weeks.
Last week, Fitzwater announced the appointment of Lara Fritts as the county's director for the county Office of Economic Development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.