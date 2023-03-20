Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater shared a report on Monday that outlined what her administration will prioritize for the county in the next four years.
Since the formation of Fitzwater’s transition team in December, more than 130 people were part of eight committees that explored and offered recommendations for economic development and jobs in Frederick County, education and workforce development, government innovation and more.
The committees offered a plethora of recommendations, which were then condensed to the 64 in the report that was released during a briefing in Winchester Hall on Monday night.
“When we open doors, build bigger tables, find new and different ways to engage the community, we’re all going to be so much better for it. And that’s what this is about,” Fitzwater said.
Fitzwater’s team, led by co-chairs Toni Bowie, founder and managing partner of the workplace culture company MaxLife, and Rick Weldon, president and CEO of Frederick County’s Chamber of Commerce, was guided by values of inclusion, accountability and sustainability, the report said.
They also drew upon four core documents: the Livable Frederick Master Plan, United Way of Frederick County’s ALICE (asset limited, income constrained, employed) Report, the Equity and Inclusion Leadership Team’s 2021 Report and the Climate Emergency Workgroup’s 2021 Report.
Some examples of committee recommendations include:
- economic development and jobs: streamline Frederick County’s Fast Track Permitting for all customers
- education and workforce development: partner with Frederick County Public Schools to develop a plan for universal pre-kindergarten
- government innovations committee: a partnership with Data Driven Frederick to offer more public, easily accessible data to the public
- housing and quality of life: establish a Division of Housing to provide effective resources
- public health and human services committee: create more successful strategies to address the opioid crisis
- public safety: complete the implementation of the Laird Line of Duty Death After Action report.
- sustainability, infrastructure and transportation: convert the county fleet to all electric vehicles.
An eighth committee was made up of senior advisors.
With the many recommendations, Fitzwater said, there were several themes present in each committee. One of her favorites, Fitzwater said, was that everyone had the mindset of innovating and “failing forward.”
“... [T]aking risks is part of growing, it’s part of learning and it’s how we’re going to be better and do better,” she said.
There were also a lot of recommendations that wanted to use data to make decisions and measure progress, Fitzwater said. One such data-driven measure is a tracker that will be on the county executive website that will show the public the county’s progress on the recommendations.
It is not up and running yet, Fitzwater said in an interview after the briefing, but it will be put up as the administration begins prioritizing the recommendations and seeing what can be turned around in a year versus what might take more time.
The point of the tracker, Fitzwater said during the briefing, is to keep the county accountable and make sure it is finishing what it promised to accomplish.
The committees will gather annually for a progress update and see what might need to be tweaked to accomplish certain recommendations and discuss other actions to make.
In an interview, Fitzwater said the recommendations from the government innovation committee will be crucial in completing recommendations from other committees.
“[Government innovations is] involved in our processes,” she said, “how we work with constituents, how we communicate and publicize information, how we engage the public and make sure that we’re looking for new and different ways for people to share their input, looking at ways to eliminate barriers or sharing information in new spaces and really making sure people feel like this they’re a part of Frederick County government.”
Weldon emphasized how inspired he felt after all of the hard work from the committee members.
“Looking around this room, I once again am reminded about what is possible in Frederick County,” Weldon said with sweeping arms. “Watching all of you do this work reminds me what’s possible and fills me with a sense of incredible optimism about the future of this place that we love so much.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.