A former Frederick News-Post news editor will be the new spokesman for the Frederick Police Department.
Allen Etzler will begin his new position Monday.
Etzler, a 2009 Walkersville High School and University of Maryland graduate, came to the News-Post in November 2016 and held a variety of reporter positions before becoming an editor in 2018.
“I've loved every second of my four years at the News-Post,” he said Friday. “As I slide into a new career in government communications, I'm looking forward to continuing the great relationships I've built here, just in a different capacity. I'm equally thankful for this opportunity with the City of Frederick and looking forward to using the skills I've developed here to engage and communicate with the public.”
News-Post Publisher Geordie Wilson praised the work Etzler did at the paper.
“Allen's professionalism and deep knowledge of the community made The News-Post a much better paper. As much as we hate to lose him, I am glad he'll still be working here and contributing to Frederick,” Wilson said in an email Friday.
The salary for the position is $52,000.
