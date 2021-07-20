The Washington Post Food staff recently answered questions about all things edible. Here are edited excerpts from that chat.
Q: I read an essay about the dying art of pie crust making. The pictures of the crusts are swoon-worthy. I wish I could make crusts like that, but I can’t. I think my main problem is cutting the fat into the flour. I know the fat should be pea sized, but I never seem to get there. I have huge lumps at the start, then all of a sudden, it’s like cornmeal, with no in-between. I’ve tried the two knives method, I’ve used two different kinds of hand pie crust tools, to no avail. I know the fat needs to be cold when starting. I know that practice makes perfect, but it’s frustrating to go through all the effort to keep getting subpar results. Do any of you have any tips or tricks to help me?
A: I used to have this problem when I first started making pies — it’s a common one! One possible culprit could be that your ingredients aren’t cold enough before you start, and that once the butter forms clumps with the flour, it starts to melt before you can work it in properly. Also, don’t worry too much about what size the butter bits are — if they do get to be too small, as long as the mixture stays cold and you don’t add too much water, your crust will still be tender. (Also don’t worry about any special tools, though a food processor makes quick work of this.)
Try this: Measure out the dry ingredients you plan to use into a bowl, whisk them together and freeze them in the bowl you’ll be working in. Let the butter sit in the freezer for 15 minutes, then cut it into small cubes. Fill a cup measure with ice water. When you’re ready to begin, rinse your hands with cold water, dry them well, and retrieve the flour from the freezer. Dump in the butter, then use your thumb and fingers to pinch it into the flour, a few cubes at a time. Make sure you’re feeling around for stray bits of butter and dry spots, and work quickly. This should take less than five minutes. With some larger bits of butter and some smaller, but all of it cold, add a couple of tablespoons of ice water. Mix it in, feel around for dry spots, and add a couple more tablespoons. The mixture should just start to clump and hold together when it’s fully moistened. Wrap discs of the dough airtight and let them rest for a couple of hours — or overnight — in the fridge until you want to use them.
— G. Daniela Galarza
Q: I made a pie crust using a King Arthur’s recipe. It used shortening and butter. That crust had many admirable qualities: tender with layers visible. However, it really lacked the flavor of an all—butter crust. Which do you think is more important, flavor or tenderness?
A: That is the trade-off isn’t it? That’s why people use both to try to get some of that buttery flavor and still have it be light and flaky. I think it depends on what you are making. Shortening doughs are great if you need to shape or want to make decorative features with the dough. For flavor alone, I love butter.
— Ann Maloney
