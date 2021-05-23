The city of Frederick's offices will be closed on June 18 as the city observes Juneteenth, a key date in the end of slavery in America.
The holiday celebrates June 19, 1865, when federal soldiers told the last enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, that they were free. The city offices will close this year on June 18 because June 19 is a Saturday.
Celebrating the holiday is a way of acknowledging when all Americans achieved independence, Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor said in a news release from the city.
Full and regular part-time city employees will be given administrative leave on June 18, and city departments -- except essential or 24-hour operations -- will close.
In 2020, O'Connor declared Election Day an administrative holiday. The mayor said he is working with the city's Employee Committee to talk about a review of city holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.