The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday voted unanimously to remove Frederick Classical Charter School from the probationary status it had been placed on about a year prior.
The board put FCCS on probation due to concerns about its governing body, the Board of Trustees. Despite the school’s high academic performance, parents and administrators said problems with the board, including allegations fo racist remarks, a lack of transparency and immature behavior at meetings, were hindering its basic functions.
Board President Brad Young wrote in a letter that the problems a “climate of fear and retribution” at the school.
But after a presentation from Board of Trustees members and school administrators Wednesday, Young and other school board members said they were satisfied the problems had been resolved.
{p dir=”ltr”}“Last year probably was one of the most painful votes that I’ve taken on this board” Young said Wednesday, referring to the vote to place the school on probation. “The governance piece just got a little out of whack.”
While on probation, the school had to submit periodic reports on the steps it was taking to improve its communication with the school community and administration. It also submitted to an in-depth financial audit, which came back clean, board vice president Sue Johnson said Wednesday.
Almost all the members on the Board of Trustees have been replaced, with the exception of its president, Nkechi Ileka-Adeoye. She and Camille Bell, Head of School at FCCS, presented together to the board on Wednesday.
Ileka-Adeoye thanked the new trustees and said they had been committed to bettering the school.
Before, board members received frequent emails from parents at the school deeply frustrated with the way it was being governed, they said. Those emails have stopped, they said Wednesday.
“You took on the areas of improvement that we suggested,” board member Liz Barrett told the presenters Wednesday.
