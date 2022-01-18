The Frederick County Council on Tuesday approved funding for a series of climate initiatives that will guide the county’s push to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
Officials hope the measures will save the county money by reducing energy costs, help the county satisfy state requirements and help it reach its goal of halving greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 — a benchmark set with other members of a regional council of governments.
“We have to move very swiftly to meet that goal,” said Sustainability Director Shannon Moore.
Analysis from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed the average local temperature could increase by up to 10 degrees Celsius by the end of the century if global emissions don’t decrease from their current trajectory, according to county documents. This would mean 100 days annually — well over three months — with temperatures in the 90s.
The dramatic temperature increase would result in extreme heat and flash and riverine flooding in the county, according to documents. Further impacts include damage to infrastructure and local facilities, increased pressure on emergency services, destruction of agriculture and natural ecosystems and the exacerbation of public health disparities.
The county's $3.7 million climate plan will initially be funded using unanticipated revenue and unspent funds from the county's previous budget year, and $1 million will be added to the spending plan to pay new staff positions moving forward.
The council’s three Republican members — Vice President Michael Blue, Councilman Steve McKay and Councilman Phil Dacey — argued in previous meetings that a proposal that would add to future budgets wouldn’t be a proper use of fund balance. But two of them joined the council's four Democrats to vote in favor of the initiatives on Tuesday.
"I've been very critical about this," McKay said during the council's meeting Tuesday. "I don't like how this is being done, I don't like when this is being done. But I've given this a lot of thought, and I just had to come to the conclusion that I don't dislike what it is you're trying to accomplish."
One Republican council member held his stance.
"I really think we should be pushing these off to the next administration," said Dacey.
As part of the new climate plan, the existing Office of Sustainability and Environmental Resources, which Moore leads, will be split in two. The Department of Climate and Energy will focus on reducing the county’s harm to the climate, while the Department of Stormwater will oversee how the county manages stormwater and related pollution.
To assist current sustainability staff, the county will hire six people for the Department of Climate and Energy and three for the Department of Stormwater, which will initially cost $437,000 (for half-year salaries) and then be covered by the $1 million recurring budget expense.
The initiatives that these departments will oversee fall under four categories, the first being climate and energy. The county, according to bill documents, is developing a regional plan in coordination with the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments — a nonprofit association comprising elected officials from the D.C. region, including Frederick County.
County government is also working with Frederick city officials to create a parallel plan specific to the county that will include priorities such as improving energy efficiency in county buildings and transitioning to electric or zero-emission vehicles.
The second set of initiatives will boost county infrastructure to accommodate a shift to electric vehicles within local government fleets and throughout the county. As part of this shift, county government would lease or purchase electric vehicles, phase out those that are nonelectric and install electric charging stations at government facilities.
Another group of proposals will be geared toward building energy and resiliency programs, such as helping lower income families increase the energy efficiency of their homes and expanding resources to help businesses invest in energy efficiency programs and reduce water use.
The final category of initiatives will focus on increasing county government’s use of renewable energy sources and, eventually, completely offsetting county building electricity with 100 percent renewable energy.
“These are all best practices that other counties are using,” Moore said. “We haven’t reinvented the wheel here.”
