The number of COVID-19 cases in Frederick County has surpassed 1,900, with 1,939 confirmed cases reported on Sunday.
Between Saturday and Sunday, no additional deaths were reported. The death toll remains at 108.
Forty-three people were also released from isolation, bringing the total number of people released to 1,234.
In Maryland, there are 52,778 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Since Saturday, 763 more cases and 21 additional deaths were confirmed, bringing the death toll to 2,411.
The number of people currently hospitalized is 1,183, with 479 in intensive care. The total number of beds and ICU beds in use continued to trend downward between Saturday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.