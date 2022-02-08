The Frederick County Health Department will be offering flu shots to children between 6 months and 18 years of age at a clinic on Feb. 22.
Since flu vaccinations are readily available in the community, the health department is prioritizing children who don’t have health insurance, have health insurance that doesn’t cover the cost of immunizations or who are unable to get vaccinated by their health care provider, according to a Tuesday news release.
The health department does not have flu shots available for people 19 years of age or older. Adults should contact their health care provider or get vaccinated at one of the many locations available in Frederick County, including pharmacies and grocery stores, according to the release.
Flu shots are available for children by appointment only on Feb. 22 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visit marylandvax.org to sign up.
An adult must escort the child to their appointment. If the child’s parent or guardian is not available, they must send a written note with the adult, giving the child permission to be vaccinated.
The health department is not able to staff or support flu shot clinics at businesses, according to the release. Companies looking for this service should reach out to occupational health service agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.