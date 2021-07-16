Located at 9560 Cabbage Run Road, Frederick, last week’s top house closed at $1.2 million. It listed at $1.1 million. Snuggled in the woods of a 20-acre parcel, this home features red birch hardwood throughout the two floors of the house. The great room has a 24 ft. cathedral ceiling with a stone gas fireplace. This opens to the chef’s kitchen with an island, granite counters and a large pantry. A butler’s pantry is located between the kitchen and dining room. The luxury baths include a walk-in shower with body spray, soaking tub with jets and heated floors. The three car garage has plenty of space, housing an additional refrigerator and cabinets, mudroom and a dog wash.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
Rest of the Top 5:
800 Rosemont Ave., Frederick, $1,100,000
10229 Woodsboro Pike, Walkersville, $1,050,000
7539 Ridge Road, Frederick, $859,900
7113 Starmount Court, New Market, $841,700
5316 Stone Road, Frederick, $840,000
Brunswick
1202 Dragon Quarry Lane, $545,000
705 Potomac View Pkwy., $385,000
722 Park Ave., $270,000
117 W Orndorff Drive, $185,900
Frederick
7940-B Edgewood Church Road, $775,000
9112 Seward St., $705,000
6323 S Clifton Road, $701,500
1920 Washburn Court, $679,900
5917 Winding Ridge Way, $623,275
6542 Alan Linton Blvd. E, $615,000
2103 Infantry Drive, $605,123
1734 Castle Rock Road, $593,000
6704 Skipwith Court, $576,100
757 Holden Road, $550,000
616 Blandwood Road, $539,900
3112 Herb Garden Mews N, $537,680
9037 McPherson St., $509,200
8954 Amelung St., $489,000
5630 Kirkland Drive, $485,000
3835 Sugarloaf Pkwy., $480,000
105 Crossing Pointe Court, $471,900
103 Pipe Meadow Way, $470,000
9045 McPherson St., $470,000
9670 Atterbury Lane, $468,000
9548 Kingston Place, $466,053
6536 Newton Drive, $460,000
717 Holden Road, $440,000
108 E Sixth St., $420,000
2010 Tuscarora Valley Court, $415,000
7902 Edgewood Church Road, $412,500
221 Shannonbrook Lane, $405,000
10220 Allview Drive, $400,000
7337 Hayward, $400,000
9536 Hyde Place, $390,000
2601 Egret Way, $390,000
128 McClellan Drive, $375,000
2424 Stoney Creek Road, $375,000
6210 Newport Place, $371,000
7817 Wormans Mill Road, $370,000
1401 Trafalgar Lane, $368,000
2018 Weitzel Court, $367,500
1949 Crossing Stone Court, $363,500
5990 Passend Drive, $363,111
5986 Passend, $361,723
5738 Jefferson Pike, $352,500
8021 Hollow Reed Court, $345,000
7105 Fish Hatchery Road, $340,000
7965 Parkland Place, $339,500
2140 Collingwood Lane, $330,000
7110 Oberlin Circle, $326,500
5904 Forum Square, $325,000
1202 Fairview Ave., $320,000
913 Shawnee Drive, $315,000
9129 Baltimore Road, $305,000
103 Quails Nest Way, $300,000
7015 Hames Court, $292,500
800 Rhine Court, $275,000
6797 Snow Goose Court, $275,000
450 Blossom Lane, $270,000
5792 Fringetree Court, $267,900
5724 Charstone Court, $266,000
7028 Hames Court, $265,000
442 Blossom Lane, $263,560
6860 Carnation Circle, $250,000
6503 Montalto Crossing #E, $246,000
6502 Montalto Xing #H, $243,000
589 Cawley Drive #2 1D, $240,000
6344 Springwater Ter. #1134, $230,000
2505 Coach House Way #2B, $229,000
6343 Springwater Ter. #1032, $225,000
617 Himes Ave. #VI103, $185,000
1602 Berry Rose Court #2 2C, $185,000
810-K Stratford Way #K, $177,625
Ijamsville
3044 Chickweed Place, $735,000
Middletown
4307 Flower Court, $510,000
800 E Main St., $500,000
104 Lombardy Drive, $445,000
15 Linden Blvd., $433,000
106 Larch Lane, $430,000
112 Locust Court, $380,000
4311 Serpentine Road, $360,000
Monrovia
4337 Viridian Terrace, $472,500
5006 Lee Hill Circle, $445,000
Mount Airy
503 Acorn Court, $580,000
New Market
5732, Meyer Ave., $725,000
6804 Pax Court, $654,350
6951 Meadowlake Road, $620,000
10556 Hunter Court, $611,543
6849 E Shavano Road, $580,000
5771 Meadowood Street, $510,000
10325 Quillback St., $480,000
10705 S Glade Court, $425,000
5926 Yeagertown Road, $420,000
10799 Forest Edge Circle, $388,500
Point of Rocks
1752 Ballenger Creek Pike, $260,000
Sabillasville
16512 Buck Lantz Road, $581,000
Smithsburg
3714 Garfield Road, $530,000
Thurmont
8110 Old Kiln Road, $420,000
119 Sunny Way, $294,900
5 Vista Ave., $289,900
Walkersville
106 Bedrock Drive, $564,000
215 Albany Ave. W, $395,000
8814 Utopia Place, $255,000
Urbana
3282 Pine Needle Circle #202, $337,365
