071721TopHouse

20-acre home with a great room, luxury baths with heated floors and a three car garage are just some of the amenities of this Frederick home.

 Photo courtesy Drew Mackintosh

Located at 9560 Cabbage Run Road, Frederick, last week’s top house closed at $1.2 million. It listed at $1.1 million. Snuggled in the woods of a 20-acre parcel, this home features red birch hardwood throughout the two floors of the house. The great room has a 24 ft. cathedral ceiling with a stone gas fireplace. This opens to the chef’s kitchen with an island, granite counters and a large pantry. A butler’s pantry is located between the kitchen and dining room. The luxury baths include a walk-in shower with body spray, soaking tub with jets and heated floors. The three car garage has plenty of space, housing an additional refrigerator and cabinets, mudroom and a dog wash.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

Rest of the Top 5:

800 Rosemont Ave., Frederick, $1,100,000

10229 Woodsboro Pike, Walkersville, $1,050,000

7539 Ridge Road, Frederick, $859,900

7113 Starmount Court, New Market, $841,700

5316 Stone Road, Frederick, $840,000

Brunswick

1202 Dragon Quarry Lane, $545,000

705 Potomac View Pkwy., $385,000

722 Park Ave., $270,000

117 W Orndorff Drive, $185,900

Frederick

7940-B Edgewood Church Road, $775,000

9112 Seward St., $705,000

6323 S Clifton Road, $701,500

1920 Washburn Court, $679,900

5917 Winding Ridge Way, $623,275

6542 Alan Linton Blvd. E, $615,000

2103 Infantry Drive, $605,123

1734 Castle Rock Road, $593,000

6704 Skipwith Court, $576,100

757 Holden Road, $550,000

616 Blandwood Road, $539,900

3112 Herb Garden Mews N, $537,680

9037 McPherson St., $509,200

8954 Amelung St., $489,000

5630 Kirkland Drive, $485,000

3835 Sugarloaf Pkwy., $480,000

105 Crossing Pointe Court, $471,900

103 Pipe Meadow Way, $470,000

9045 McPherson St., $470,000

9670 Atterbury Lane, $468,000

9548 Kingston Place, $466,053

6536 Newton Drive, $460,000

717 Holden Road, $440,000

108 E Sixth St., $420,000

2010 Tuscarora Valley Court, $415,000

7902 Edgewood Church Road, $412,500

221 Shannonbrook Lane, $405,000

10220 Allview Drive, $400,000

7337 Hayward, $400,000

9536 Hyde Place, $390,000

2601 Egret Way, $390,000

128 McClellan Drive, $375,000

2424 Stoney Creek Road, $375,000

6210 Newport Place, $371,000

7817 Wormans Mill Road, $370,000

1401 Trafalgar Lane, $368,000

2018 Weitzel Court, $367,500

1949 Crossing Stone Court, $363,500

5990 Passend Drive, $363,111

5986 Passend, $361,723

5738 Jefferson Pike, $352,500

8021 Hollow Reed Court, $345,000

7105 Fish Hatchery Road, $340,000

7965 Parkland Place, $339,500

2140 Collingwood Lane, $330,000

7110 Oberlin Circle, $326,500

5904 Forum Square, $325,000

1202 Fairview Ave., $320,000

913 Shawnee Drive, $315,000

9129 Baltimore Road, $305,000

103 Quails Nest Way, $300,000

7015 Hames Court, $292,500

800 Rhine Court, $275,000

6797 Snow Goose Court, $275,000

450 Blossom Lane, $270,000

5792 Fringetree Court, $267,900

5724 Charstone Court, $266,000

7028 Hames Court, $265,000

442 Blossom Lane, $263,560

6860 Carnation Circle, $250,000

6503 Montalto Crossing #E, $246,000

6502 Montalto Xing #H, $243,000

589 Cawley Drive #2 1D, $240,000

6344 Springwater Ter. #1134, $230,000

2505 Coach House Way #2B, $229,000

6343 Springwater Ter. #1032, $225,000

617 Himes Ave. #VI103, $185,000

1602 Berry Rose Court #2 2C, $185,000

810-K Stratford Way #K, $177,625

Ijamsville

3044 Chickweed Place, $735,000

Middletown

4307 Flower Court, $510,000

800 E Main St., $500,000

104 Lombardy Drive, $445,000

15 Linden Blvd., $433,000

106 Larch Lane, $430,000

112 Locust Court, $380,000

4311 Serpentine Road, $360,000

Monrovia

4337 Viridian Terrace, $472,500

5006 Lee Hill Circle, $445,000

Mount Airy

503 Acorn Court, $580,000

New Market

5732, Meyer Ave., $725,000

6804 Pax Court, $654,350

6951 Meadowlake Road, $620,000

10556 Hunter Court, $611,543

6849 E Shavano Road, $580,000

5771 Meadowood Street, $510,000

10325 Quillback St., $480,000

10705 S Glade Court, $425,000

5926 Yeagertown Road, $420,000

10799 Forest Edge Circle, $388,500

Point of Rocks

1752 Ballenger Creek Pike, $260,000

Sabillasville

16512 Buck Lantz Road, $581,000

Smithsburg

3714 Garfield Road, $530,000

Thurmont

8110 Old Kiln Road, $420,000

119 Sunny Way, $294,900

5 Vista Ave., $289,900

Walkersville

106 Bedrock Drive, $564,000

215 Albany Ave. W, $395,000

8814 Utopia Place, $255,000

Urbana

3282 Pine Needle Circle #202, $337,365

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!