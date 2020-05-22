Residents in Frederick County can receive energy audits and energy efficient home improvements through a new grant program, the county announced in a press release.
Funding through the Power Saver Retrofits Program will help low- and moderate-income households have energy audits conducted and energy-efficient home improvements made, which can help save money on energy bills.
Improvements and audits will be funded through a $155,984 Clean Energy Communities grant awarded to Frederick County’s Office of Sustainability and Environmental Resources by the Maryland Energy Administration, the release said. Eligible homeowners can apply now, but the program will not begin until July 1, 2020.
To qualify, households must meet income requirements equal to $57,750 for a one-person household or $82,500 for a four-person household.
For more information about the program, income limits, or to download an application, visit FrederickCountyMD.gov/psr or contact Dawn Ashbacher, the County’s Sustainability Program Manager, at 301-600-6864 or dashbacher@frederickcountymd.gov.
