Frederick County Animal Control & Pet Adoption Center has been selected by The Jackson Galaxy Project, a signature program of GreaterGood.org, to participate in the 2020 class of Cat Pawsitive, a life-saving initiative that introduces positive-reinforcement training to cats in shelters and rescues.
Jackson Galaxy, star of the TV show “My Cat from Hell” on Animal Planet and founder of JGP, developed Cat Pawsitive with a team of feline behavior experts. The program is designed to keep adoptable cats mentally and physically active in a shelter or rescue environment. From teaching high fives and head bumps to “sit” and “come when called,” caregivers at participating organizations engage with cats in a brand new way to really help cats “click” with adopters.
“We are excited to introduce Cat Pawsitive to our shelter cats and their potential adopters. This is a win-win for everybody,” said Linda Shea, director. “Until now, our shelter enrichment programs have really focused on dogs. Cat Pawsitive provides a great opportunity to enrich the lives of our feline population while they are in our care.”
For more information on adopting from the Frederick County Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center, call 301-600-1546.
