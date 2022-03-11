After hosting a large group for their January event, the Frederick County Senior Services Division and the Dementia Friendly Frederick Committee is holding another documentary screening next week to raise awareness for Lewy body dementia.
On March 16, the groups will present another free virtual screening of “SPARK: Robin Williams and his Battle with Lewy Body Dementia,” a 45-minute educational film created by the Lewy Body Dementia Association and the producers of “Robin’s Wish,” a documentary that traces the beloved actor and comedian’s final days.
Brad Peterson, resource and service navigation director for the Frederick County Senior Services Division, estimates between 300 and 350 people from across the United States and Canada attended the first screening event in January.
“One of the things that we really want to do with this event is to help get the word out about this disease to the local community,” Peterson said, “so people can follow up if necessary with their physician, their medical team to introduce this as a potential diagnosis.”
Lewy body dementia is a brain disease that affects an estimated 1.4 million Americans, according to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. It’s the second most common type of degenerative dementia, following Alzheimer’s disease.
Often misdiagnosed as a mental disorder or another form of dementia, the illness is characterized by a spectrum of symptoms that include cognitive difficulties, reduced motor skills, visual hallucinations and sleep disturbances, according to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.
Robin Williams’ Lewy body dementia went undiagnosed until after his death in 2014. His wife, Susan Schneider Williams, has since become an advocate for increasing awareness of the disease and funding research efforts to learn more about it.
The screening of “SPARK” next week will be followed by a previously recorded panel discussion, featuring a representative from the Lewy Body Dementia Association, a caregiver for someone with the disease and someone living with Lewy body dementia.
The event will also share resources for people diagnosed with Lewy body dementia and their caregivers.
“There are resources available,” Peterson said. “We really want to try to promote that fact.”
