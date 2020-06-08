The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Frederick County is continuing to increase, but no additional deaths were reported Sunday.
There are now 2,146 confirmed cases, an increase of 11 from Saturday. Two additional people were also released from isolation, bringing the total to 1,431.
The total number of deaths remains at 112.
As for the positivity rate, the percentage of people tested who were positive for COVID-19, it’s 7.5 percent, down .4 percent from Saturday.
In Maryland overall, an additional 491 cases were confirmed bringing the total to 57,973. The death toll is 2,625, with an additional 9 deaths between Saturday and Sunday.
Fifty-six people were released from hospitalization, and currently 1,003 people are in the hospital with 404 in intensive care and 599 in acute care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.