The Frederick Fusion Lions Club’s first Charter Night took place June 30 at Dutch’s Daughter Restaurant in Frederick.
Current First Vice District Governor Jeremy Bair, of Westminster, presented the charter. Past District Governor Margarito “Och” Ochoa, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, gave a brief account of how the idea for a multicultural club began with a vision screening at the Asian American Center of Frederick. The club’s guiding Lion, Lion Bob Johnson of Jefferson, reviewed the challenges faced by the club over the past two years.
The Fusion Lions Club held an organizational meeting March 17 that included international president Jung-Yul Choi of the Republic of Korea. The formal business organization meeting on March 23 confirmed the Fusion Lions Club as the only Lions club in the region charged with a multicultural/diversity mission.
Hours later, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all nonessential business to close. The governor then, due to a steadily climbing number of COVID-19 cases, issued a mandatory stay-at-home order March 30. Derailed by public health considerations, the Fusion Lions Club restricted most of its activities to online meetings. In-person meetings and events have only just resumed.
The Fusion Lions Club meets every second and fourth Monday at 7 p.m. at the Golden Corral, 5621 Spectrum Drive, Frederick. Lions club members identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs. For more information or to get involved with the Fusion Lions Club, please email FusionLionsClub@gmail.com.
Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization, with nearly 1.3 million members in approximately 45,000 clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas around the world. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit its website at lionsclubs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.