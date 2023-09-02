The Frederick Health Auxiliary in the spring awarded $15,000 in scholarships to five high school students:
■ Seraphim Kozlov, an Urbana High School graduate, received the $2,000 Richard Kreh Scholarship, honoring a former member of the Frederick Health Auxiliary, author and educator. Kozlov took summer classes at Harvard, North Carolina and Stanford. He volunteered at Frederick Health Hospital and is active in providing food to area food banks, plus books and diapers for Children of Incarcerated Parents. In college, he plans to study cellular molecular biology and become an orthopedic surgeon.
■ Annaelle LeGuellec, an Urbana High School graduate, received a $4,500 President’s Scholarship. During the pandemic, she organized Masks For A Safer Community, a nonprofit organization that donated 65,000 masks to more than 60 facilities. She was on the varsity tennis and swim teams at Urbana and volunteered more than 200 hours at Frederick Health Hospital. She plans to attend the University of Chicago to studying pre-med and public health.
■ Reuben Puthumana, a Walkersville High School graduate, received a $4,500 President’s Scholarship. He was a member of the varsity swim and tennis teams at Walkersville. He will attend the University of Maryland, College Park, majoring in pre-med and computer science.
■ Madison Warner, a Gov. Thomas Johnson High School graduate, received the $2,000 Alma Whitehouse Scholarship, which honors a volunteer at the hospital for over two decades. Warner has earned an associate’s degree in biological sciences from Frederick Community College. She has volunteered at the Frederick County Food Bank and Frederick Health Hospital. She plans on studying biology in college and becoming a physician.
■ Sania Yanpallewar, a Gov. Thomas Johnson High School graduate, received a $2,000 Kay Hartman Scholarship, honoring the founder of the Junior Frederick Health Auxiliary Volunteer Program. She earned a 5 on six AP exams, including biology, calculus AB/BC and psychology. She interned at the National Cancer Institute and has more than 200 service hours as a junior volunteer at Frederick Health Hospital. She will attend Penn State University in the premedical-medical BS/MD program and become a physician.
The Frederick Health Auxiliary Scholarship Program was established in 1979. It has awarded 265 scholarships, totaling $228,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.