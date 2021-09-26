In what came to be known as the Second Seminole War, the United States government, under President Andrew Jackson, waged war against the Seminole people on their Florida lands starting in 1835.
This conflict was prompted by the Indian Removal Act of 1830 which called for the forcible removal of the Seminoles to Indian Territory west of the Mississippi in order to make room for white settlers. There is a lot more to this story than can be covered here, but for the purposes of this Preservation Matters, we are looking at the related military court of inquiry held in Frederick over the course of 1836-1837.
While Frederick hosted a share of these tribunals, this particular inquiry brought a host of highly important military and political figures to Frederick over the course of the investigation, the focus of which was on General Winfield Scott and General Edmund Gaines, who were recalled from their command to defend their roles in the on-going Florida campaign.
The infamous Mexican president and army commander, General Antonio López de Santa Anna, who had been captured at the Battle of San Jacinto, also spent a day in Frederick during this time, meeting with Scott and Gaines on his way to Washington after being released from imprisonment in the newly formed Republic of Texas. This story will be told in two installments.
The subject of the 1836 court of inquiry was “to inquire and examine into the causes of the failure of the campaigns in Florida against the Seminole Indians, under the command of major general Gaines and of major general Scott, in 1836; and the causes and delay in opening and prosecuting the campaign in Georgia and Alabama, against the hostile Creek indians, in the year 1836; and into every subject connected with military operations in the campaign aforesaid.”
General Scott, also a lawyer, was hailed as a national hero as a result of his role in the War of 1812. After the defeat of the United States troops at the Dade Massacre, General Scott was assigned to conduct an expedition against the Seminoles. This appointment drew the ire of General Gaines, also a lawyer and honored veteran of the War of 1812. At the time, General Gaines was in command of the Western Military District in charge of fortifying the border of the Louisiana Territory and Texas. Disputes over authority and issues receiving supplies, food, and arms followed. Ultimately, General Scott was recalled from his command to respond to allegations of misconduct. Complaints were also brought against General Gaines.
When the War Department issued the order for the court of inquiry on Oct. 3, 1836, General Scott was eager and ready to mount his defense in Frederick, while Gaines was still at headquarters in Mobile, Alabama. The Acting Secretary of War did not send the order to Gaines until Oct. 11, which provided for the judge advocate to assess “the state of military operations against the Indians” in order that the relevant witnesses to attend, and included a note that the President was “desirous to afford [Gaines] an opportunity to prepare [himself] for the occasion” and so thereby was relieved of his command.
Two days later, a letter from the judge advocate followed that of the Secretary and set the date of the hearing for the first Monday in November in the city of Frederick, Maryland.
General Gaines, who did not receive the judge advocate’s letter until Oct. 28, quickly responded with his own letter to the court, noting that there had been no change to military operations since the initial order, and the fact that the judge set a date that was known to be impossible for him to attend, was a violation of President Jackson’s order. Gaines wrote, “This will be more obvious when considering the present state of the Post Office Department upon this route, that the distance on the nearest mail route from this place to the city of Frederick, Maryland is nearly 1050 miles…” and went on to write, “in place of partaking of the comforts of the city of Frederick, unite in bringing the war once more to a close. I have never, nor can I willingly or voluntarily turn my back upon scenes of war, such as those in Florida, to pass my time in comparative indolence in the interior.”
The story will continue in December’s Preservation Matters and cover the vigorous and over-the-top defense presented by both generals In Frederick, as well as the arrival of Santa Anna. In the meantime, send your questions and comments to PreservationMatters@cityoffrederickmd.gov.
