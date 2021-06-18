Frederick police officers on Thursday arrested a man in connection to a string of recent car heists, according to a department news release.
Herbert Jesse Lloyd Sedillo, 39, has been charged with five counts of motor vehicle theft, five counts of theft between $1,500-$25,000 and three counts of theft less than $1,500.
Shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, authorities responded to an attempted vehicle theft near the unit block of Hillcrest Drive, the release states. The suspect, later identified as Sedillo, reportedly entered the vehicle while it was parked and running and attempted to steal it. When he was confronted by the owner, he fled.
Sedillo then ran to a van in the same lot, which was also unattended and running, and was able to take the vehicle before officers arrived, the release states.
Plain-clothed officers later found Sedillo outside his residence on Collingwood Lane and took him into custody without incident. Sedillo was eventually charged in connection with car thefts on Yellow Springs Road June 8, on West Patrick Street June 14 and on West Patrick Street June 15, in addition to the two instances on Hillcrest Drive.
Sedillo allegedly had evidence on him from Thursday's theft when he was arrested.
Frederick Police Department spokesman Allen Etzler said Sedillo is known to the department from previous cases, and witness descriptions from Thursday's events led detectives to set up outside his residence, which authorities were already aware of.
All vehicles involved in the thefts were recovered and are in working order, according to FPD. No one was injured during the incidents. Sedillo remained at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center Friday after being ordered held without bail.
Why in the world are people leaving their vehicles unattended and running in a parking lot?
