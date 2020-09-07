Frederick City Police Work ReMote
Frederick police officers will be able to do certain work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, following a vote by the city’s aldermen.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

The aldermen voted Thursday night to provide teleworking options for the Frederick Police Department’s sworn officers during the pandemic and for 14 days after the city’s state of emergency ends.

Obviously, patrol officers wouldn’t be able to work from home, but officers could be able to do things such as paperwork and some types of training while working remotely, Mayor Michael O’Connor said.

Officers who are quarantined because of possible COVID-19 exposure could also be able to work from home during their quarantine, said Karen Paulson, the city’s director of human resources.

Alderwoman Kelly Russell, a retired Frederick officer, said there were many administrative or investigative things that she could have done from home during her time on the force.

The city had approved a resolution in July setting up telework possibilities for city employees during the pandemic.

But an agreement for sworn police officers had to be negotiated separately with the local Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #91.

While the policy for other city employees allows options such as flexible, compressed or reduced work schedules as well as teleworking, the new policy for police officers only offers a telework option.

An officer who wants to work remotely will have to get approval from their supervisors.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

