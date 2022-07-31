Celebrate Frederick County’s diverse culinary scene with the summer edition of Frederick Restaurant Week on Aug. 8 to 14.
Visit Frederick, the Downtown Frederick Partnership and The Frederick News-Post are working together to host the event, with 14 restaurants participating.
Participating locations will feature multi-course meals, providing the opportunity to visit an old favorite or try something new.
Reservations are highly encouraged for diners looking to experience Frederick Restaurant Week.
Information about the participating restaurants and links to restaurant menus are available at the Frederick Restaurant Week website, visitfrederick.org/restaurant-week.
Diners are encouraged to share their Restaurant Week experiences by using the hashtag #FredRestWK on social media.
Visit Frederick is the recognized Destination Marketing Organization for Frederick City and Frederick County, Maryland. It operates the Frederick Visitor Center and related Visit Frederick programs that include Destination Marketing and Group Tour Marketing. For more information about Visit Frederick, go to visitfrederick.org or call 301-600-4047.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.