Have questions about the coronavirus and Frederick's response to the pandemic?
The Frederick News-Post is moderating the "Frederick Together town Hall" Thursday evening from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The virtual town hall features Frederick leaders County Executive Jan Gardner, Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor, Frederick County Health Officer Barbara Brookmyer, Frederick Health President and CEO Tom Kleinhanzl, and Frederick County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rick Weldon to answer questions from the community about COVID-19 in Frederick.
Viewers can watch the town hall on FCG TV, Channel 99 with the City and on Facebook Live via the Frederick County, MD Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FrederickCountyMD/.
