Volunteers from across Frederick County are making efforts to address climate issues.
The joint Frederick City and County Climate Emergency Mobilization Workgroup, CEMWG, formed recently and has officially kicked off a one-year charge to identify recommendations that will help meet the goals of climate emergency resolutions both city and county government bodies adopted this summer.
The goals are to implement policy and legislative actions through the lens of climate change; and reducing county- and city-wide greenhouse gas emissions from 2010 levels by 50 percent before 2030, and by 100 percent no later than 2050, employing effort s to safely drawdown carbon from the atmosphere.
CEMWG is a body of 52 volunteer professionals selected for their in four key areas: energy, transportation and buildings; agriculture, forestry and land management; health, extreme weather adaptation and resilience; and public awareness and outreach.
CEMWG will hold public meetings (currently virtual) twice a month from 5-7 p.m. on alternate Thursdays. For more information, visit cityoffrederickmd.gov and search Climate Emergency Mobilization Workgroup while CEMWG’s web page is under construction.
