The Redskins moved from Boston to Washington in 1937. But before they played football in the nation’s capital that year, they took the field for their first contest, an exhibition, in Frederick on Sept. 6, 1937.
It was against the wildly overmatched Frederick American Legion All-Stars. The Redskins, boasting six former college All-Americans, threw just one pass and won 50-0 before about 1,000 people at McCurdy Field.
Read the News-Post story: “Never before and probably never again shall this city be host to such a football powerhouse. The Redskins smothered the willing All-Stars beneath an avalanche of touchdowns.”
They later won the NFL title that season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.