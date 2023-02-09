Friday, Feb. 10

Boys Basketball

Catoctin at Thomas Johnson, 7

Manchester Valley at Linganore, 7

Frederick at Middletown, 7

Tuscarora at Smithsburg, 7

Walkersville at Urbana, 7

St. John's at St. Mary's

Girls Basketball

Linganore at Manchester Valley, 6:30

Thomas Johnson at Catoctin, 7

Middletown at Frederick, 7

Smithsburg at Tuscarora, 7

Urbana at Walkersville, 7

Wrestling

MSD at Melee on the Metro, 3

Men's Basketball

Siena at Mount St. Mary's, 7

College Swimming and Diving

Mount St. Mary's at MAAC Championships

Hood at Middle Atlantic Conference Championships

College Track and Field

Mount St. Mary's at Red Hawk Friday Night Showdown

