Friday, Feb. 10
Boys Basketball
Catoctin at Thomas Johnson, 7
Manchester Valley at Linganore, 7
Frederick at Middletown, 7
Tuscarora at Smithsburg, 7
Walkersville at Urbana, 7
St. John's at St. Mary's
Girls Basketball
Linganore at Manchester Valley, 6:30
Thomas Johnson at Catoctin, 7
Middletown at Frederick, 7
Smithsburg at Tuscarora, 7
Urbana at Walkersville, 7
Wrestling
MSD at Melee on the Metro, 3
Men's Basketball
Siena at Mount St. Mary's, 7
College Swimming and Diving
Mount St. Mary's at MAAC Championships
Hood at Middle Atlantic Conference Championships
College Track and Field
Mount St. Mary's at Red Hawk Friday Night Showdown
