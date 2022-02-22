When I read in the News-Post that Asian beetles have arrived in Thurmont and eating up ash trees, I was not surprised. Whether we live in the county or in the city, we are always connected to the world.
It is speculated that a few eggs or beetles arrived in a crate somewhere in the southern part of the United States. From there on, they spread their wings — literally! Thurmont is a leafy place. In order to save the forest, a few trees had to be cut down.
Beetles are a pest, and pests do not care about a geographic marker or a cultural divide. Their destructive actions continue wherever they settle. After being stuck in the belly of a pandemic for two years, no matter where one goes, one learns that every aspect of life is affected.
Vaccine or no vaccine has become the burning issue. Communities everywhere keep counting the number of patients in the ICU and those who died at their local hospital. Frederick is no exception. But the good news is that things are improving in all fronts. The question comes to mind: Could we have done better?
Yes, we could have reduced the number of people dead or fallen ill. But many of our friends and neighbors chose not to wear a mask or get vaccinated. In some cases, those who were very ill wanted to get a vaccine, but it was too late, and they died. Frederick’s statistic became a part of the statistics of the nation.
What we had to do during the pandemic was prescribed by health professionals whose job it was to keep all of us healthy and safe. Many unfortunately ignored them. They seemed to be more concerned about their own rights than about the lives of others. The proof has been there for all to see: Unvaccinated people fell terribly ill and burdened the health care system. They also died in a much larger number from COVID-19 than others. Americans have always been suspicious of their government.
Some politicians egged them on. Each life is precious, and one person’s solitary death affects an entire society. Should that not mean anything to these freedom-loving people? If the proof is in the pudding, then ignoring the proof has been a bad policy that has become a big problem for everybody.
While distressed over COVID-19 and omicron, there was some good news as well. The county offered a helping hand to the city to buy the old News-Post building on East Patrick Street. Establishment of a Marriott-run hotel would create a lot of new jobs.
At the same time, tourist money would pour into the area. Bars, restaurants and stores would do more business and employ more people. On the whole, the local economy would get a boost. It also became public that the city is about to see hundreds of housing units to be built on West Patrick Street near the bowling alley. Just a short distance from Route 15, the residence of the future would have easier access to everywhere. They will add to new housing projects all over the cityscape. This is a salivating prospect for the city and the county as both would benefit from the tax revenue. At the same time, people from different areas would come and live here.
Years ago, the efforts made by then Mayor Ron Young and others are continuing to show results. But there are those who dislike the change. Permanently discontented at the loss of their past supremacy, they find it difficult to deal with these new people who bring new ideas and new things with them.
However, under the shadow of a pandemic, the newcomers in the city seem to follow science. Others want to show their independence by saying: “We know our community. We know it the best.” With prayer, we can only wait for the bubble of this conviction to burst sooner than later.
Anadi Naik writes from Frederick. His books are Song of Satan, Nineteenth of November, Blown Away,Man of Humility. Available from Barnes and Nobel and Amazon.com
(1) comment
I still think I am new to Frederick. Even when we moved to Mill Island in 2010. It will be 12 years of joy since then. And exploration. We have gone to West Patrick Street on the way to our Physician; Doctor Menocal and had our oil changed at Jiffy Lube. The fast food places were quite convenient after getting dry cleaning or even an oil change. Chicken and burgers and pizza were good. It seemed to be very nice neighborhoods to live in south of Patrick. Even when we read about people avoiding Hillcrest. I went to the street views of Google Maps and saw only tranquil views and well-maintained homes.
So, I have to agree with Anadi. Growth and change will have only good neighborhoods to work with. Everywhere I go in Frederick, I see great places to live. We can build on a good foundation to give more homes for many people. And even a place to visit downtown. How can that be bad?
