Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates for various public offices in Frederick County leading up to the July 19 primary elections. Each school board profile will include an audio recording of the candidate’s full interview.
New Market parent and nonprofit program manager Rae Gallagher said she would prioritize staff retention and improving communication if elected to the Frederick County Board of Education this fall.
County Executive Jan Gardner appointed Gallagher to the school board in January 2020 after Joy Schaefer left the position. Gallagher ran an unsuccessful campaign to keep her seat that fall, and ultimately left the board in December 2020.
Now, she’s among 16 candidates running for four seats on the board. In the July 19 primary, eight of the 16 candidates will advance to the general election.
“I decided to run again because I think that we need people on the board who can work together, who can communicate effectively, who are open to dialogue and parent input in a respectful way,” Gallagher said. “There are a lot of ways for us to partner together with the community to continue to drive positive change in our schools.”
Gallagher has two daughters, ages 7 and 9, in Frederick County Public Schools, she said. Her spouse is a teacher in the district.
If elected, Gallagher said, she’d prioritize hiring teachers and creating a work environment that encourages them to stay in the county. FCPS’ yearly retention rate — a figure that measures how many employees remained in their roles from Oct. 1 of one year until Sept. 30 of the next — fell 10 percentage points in 2021.
While 93% of FCPS staff stayed on between 2019 and 2020, 83% stayed from 2020 to 2021.
Compensation is an important part of the conversation, Gallagher said, and board members should advocate for the funding they need to make better pay a reality. FCPS pays its teachers less than nearby counties, like Montgomery or Howard.
“The board can talk all day long about wanting to increase educator salaries,” Gallagher said, “but they don’t have any actual power to do that unless they’re working in partnership with our county officials and our state officials.”
The current board has budgeted $32 million for staff salary increases in the next fiscal year, which board President Brad Young said would equate to roughly 7% raises across the system.
Still, Gallagher said pay was only one piece of the puzzle.
“Workload is another factor that weighs heavily into educator satisfaction,” she said.
At the beginning of this school year, and throughout the early stages of the pandemic, Gallagher said, there was “quite a bit of talk” about ways to give teachers more planning time, lower their class sizes and hopefully reduce burnout that was worsened by the pandemic.
”Those conversations, I think, have died down,” she said. “It hasn’t been revisited by the board.”
As a program manager for the New Jersey-based nonprofit Center for Supportive Schools, which organizes peer leadership programs for students, Gallagher said she’d draw on her experience communicating with teachers, administrators and children if elected.
She said she would lobby the district to improve its website, arguing that it should be easier to navigate and more frequently updated to address community concerns about transparency. And though she didn’t outline a specific plan, she said FCPS should work to “be really intentional about sending out information, so it doesn’t get lost in the shuffle.”
“Students win when parents and schools are working together in partnership,” she said, “and not in opposition of each other.”
