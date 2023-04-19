Team Standings
Central Maryland Conference
Spires Division
;Division;Overall
Team;W;L;W;L;
Urbana;8;0;9;0
North Hagerstown;6;2;7;4
Tuscarora;5;2;6;2
Thomas Johnson;4;2;5;2
Oakdale;2;5;2;6
South Hagerstown;2;6;2;8
Frederick;1;5;2;5
Linganore;1;7;3;8
Gambrill Division
;Division;Overall
Team;W;L;W;L;
Brunswick;6;1;7;1
Middletown;6;1;6;5
Williamsport;5;2;7;3
Walkersville;3;3;3;6
Boonsboro;3;5;5;5
Smithsburg;1;6;1;8
Catoctin;1;7;1;10
Top Records
No. 1 Singles—Shloka Tambat (U), 6-0. No. 2 Singles—Lindsey Croghan (U), 4-1; Noelle Olson (O), 2-3. No. 1 Doubles—Claire Kim-Meredith Flynn (U), 6-0. No. 2 Doubles—Lauren Broder-Aarushi Kariveda (U), 4-0. No. 3 Doubles—Aleesha Khawaja-Dana Damoulakis (U), 3-0; Reagan Candland-Jade Elizalde (O), 3-1.
