On Sept. 2, 2022, during a football game at St. John’s Catholic Prep in Buckeystown, Winters Mill High School player Greyson Lyons collapsed on the field after experiencing heart failure.
Maryland State Police Sgt. Jeremy Everly, a flight paramedic based at the Trooper 3 helicopter hangar in Frederick, was part of the crew that flew Lyons from the field to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore in about 16 minutes.
If there was only ground transport available, Greyson might have gone to a local hospital, for the sake of speed, "but if I know that I can get to a helicopter and get him up the road to an incredible facility in 20 minutes or less ... that’s going to be the choice," Everly said.
Trooper 3 and the statewide Maryland State Police helicopter medical transport system has likely saved "countless" lives over the years, he said.
This weekend, that system will be celebrated for the 50th anniversary of Trooper 3, the helicopter stationed at Frederick Municipal Airport.
At Trooper 3 demonstrations, such as at schools or fire departments, "it's rare that somebody doesn't come up to us and say, 'Hey, you flew a member of my family.' ... The lives that this program has touched are countless," Everly said.
Saturday's event is about "celebrating with our brothers and sisters who make it function, who make the system work," said one of the event organizers, Kristine Yaroschuk, a civilian pilot with the Maryland State Police.
The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Frederick Municipal Airport, will feature police helicopters, vehicles and a K-9 unit.
Cowley was pioneer
The helicopter system is unique to Maryland and exists due to the efforts of Dr. R Adams Cowley and a partnership with Maryland State Police, Dr. Douglas Floccare said in a phone interview.
Floccare is the state air medical director of the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services System and medical director for Maryland State Police Aviation Command.
Maryland still has the only statewide, publicly supported — provided at no cost to patients and funded by taxpayer dollars — helicopter medical transport system in the U.S., he said.
While other states might have medevac helicopters, “it’s really not the type of comprehensive coverage being presented” in Maryland, Floccare said.
In other states, medical helicopter transport can cost a patient $30,000 to $50,000 per flight, he said. Marylanders don't get a bill when they use the helicopter.
The state uses Agusta Westland AW139 helicopters.
Cowley founded the U.S.'s first trauma center in Baltimore, then helped develop the system of helicopter bases with Maryland State Police to get patients to trauma centers within the "golden hour," Floccare said.
The concept Cowley coined is that patients are most likely to survive major trauma if they receive medical attention within an hour.
Quick coverage
Cowley obtained a grant from the Department of Transportation to buy the first helicopter within the system, a Bell Jet Ranger. Its first transport was on March 19, 1970, Floccare said.
From there, other bases were added, beginning with Trooper 1 in Baltimore and Trooper 2 at Joint Base Andrews, then Trooper 3 in Frederick in 1973, Floccare said.
The seven current bases are positioned strategically to cover the entire state and can get anywhere in Maryland within 25 minutes, Maryland State Police First Sgt. Ryan Shaffer said.
Frederick's Trooper 3 covers Frederick, Carroll, and most of Washington and Montgomery counties, and overlaps with other bases, such as Trooper 1 or 5, by design, Shaffer said.
Trooper 3 has flown 161 medevac missions in 2023 and flew 286 in 2022, Shaffer said. This does not include include search and rescue, aiding law enforcement, or aerial hoist rescues.
Across Maryland, since they began operations, the helicopters as a whole have flown over 150,000 people, according to a 2020 press release from former Gov. Larry Hogan's office.
From most of the state, the helicopters can reach the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in less than 30 minutes, and maybe up to 45 minutes to an hour from Ocean City, particularly if there is a strong headwind, or from Southern Maryland, Floccare said.
Fatal crashes
About 40% of patients go to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, typically the gravely injured, Floccare added.
The Agusta Westland AW139 took its first flight out of Frederick in 2013. The crew for those flights consists of two pilots and two medics.
The state used Eurocopter Dauphin II twin jet engine helicopters from 1989 to 2013.
The Dauphins were replaced after a crash of Trooper 2 in Prince George's County in 2008, which killed four of five people on the flight.
Trooper 3 faced tragedy in 1986, with a crash in West Baltimore that killed two troopers, which contributed to the purchase of the Dauphins, a trooper previously told the News-Post.
Before the Dauphins, the aviation sections used a combination of military Huey helicopters that saw combat in Vietnam and the Bell Rangers, according to Richard Bayles, a retired Maryland State Police corporal and former Trooper 3 medic.
Bayles was among the first three medics stationed with Trooper 3 in Frederick, he said in a phone interview.
He got his start in aviation after a roommate, Charlie Rathell, took him on a helicopter ride around Washington, D.C.
Bayles, who served in the Marine Corps and in the Maryland State Police prior to that, got his taste for the air from that flight.
"I loved it," Bayles said. "It was new, it was going to be challenging, and at that point in my career, I was excited about trying it, just to see how much I would enjoy it."
Bayles stayed with Maryland State Police until retiring in 1992.
The roommate, his friend, Rathell, was killed with another trooper in 1973 after a Maryland State Police Bell Jet Ranger crashed.
Another Maryland State Police pilot Bayles had flown with, Phillip Russ, was killed with another trooper the year prior on their way to pick up a patient for a medical evacuation after hitting heavy fog.
"We have quite a few good people that paid the ultimate sacrifice to be where we are today," Bayles said.
The loss of the troopers and the MSP helicopters in those two fatal crashes delayed the beginning of Trooper 3, he said.
"We were sort of shorthanded," Bayles said.
But they pushed on, got Frederick going, and got the Frederick hangar staffed with enough people to cover 24 hours a day by about 1974, he said.
He saw tough stuff over the years — suicide attempts, chainsaw accidents, people who flew off motorcycles.
But he said it was a privilege to be a part of the program.
"The real privilege is knowing that what we started so long ago will outlive us, and the tradition of care, of serving, will be continued," Bayles said.
