During a Frederick watershed cleanup event Saturday, one of the volunteers discovered a firearm while collecting debris.
Doug Milliken, of Frederick, spotted the handle of what turned out to be a rusty handgun, partially buried in a decomposing bag about 30 feet from the road.
He found it while litter hunting along Gambrill Park Road north of Shookstown Road around 9 a.m.
"It was definitely there for a while," Milliken said.
Finding the gun was a first for Milliken, who has picked up plenty of trash over the years volunteering to clean up the watershed.
Milliken, who describes himself as a sportsman, said the firearm did not appear operable so he picked it up and gave it to one of the cleanup group leaders. An officer with the Maryland Natural Resources Police responded and immediately took the firearm for further investigation, according to Department of Natural Resources public information officer Lauren Moses.
The firearm did not have a magazine or rounds loaded, Moses wrote in an email. The investigation is ongoing.
As recently as June 2017, police found a body in the Frederick watershed. Victor Antonio Turcios-Valle, 37, had been missing from Montgomery County since April of that year when his remains were identified in July. His body was found along Gambrill Park Road, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said in 2017. Silver Spring resident Carlos Javier Hernandez Diaz was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison in connection to the murder.
