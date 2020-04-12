Sue Hough wants to save Frederick.
The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to leave communities across the country in its wake. But Hough thinks the small businesses in Frederick can get through this — so long as the community can help out. She knows she won't be able to do that on her own, but anything she can do to help, she's going to do.
"Everyone is suffering right now," Hough said. "But we're all in this together, and we need to make sure Frederick survives."
Hough, owner of Octavo Designs, has launched two campaigns aiming to help restaurants, bars and breweries in particular, which are a major part of Frederick's thriving economy.
"The Nom for Good" campaign is a line of t-shirts Hough is selling to raise money for bars and restaurants. After she initially launched that, she had success and partnered with Chris Sands of the Uncapped Podcast, which is a Frederick News-Post product, to launch the "Cheers for Charity" campaign selling a line of glassware to raise money for breweries.
Hough said it was important for each of these campaigns to put money directly into the pockets of the businesses, many of which have had to lay off staff or give pay cuts.
"If we don't help these businesses stay open, all of these employees won't have a place to go back to once this is over," Hough said.
The campaigns will go on until the restaurants and bars are able to re-open. The shirts are at the printer now, and through the first wave, Hough printed 160, and the glassware was just ordered last week.
Shirts sell for $25, and glassware is $20.
The money raised is going into a PayPal account, which Hough will distribute to the local establishments.
These are difficult times, and Frederick will certainly feel some pain economically. It already is. But Hough, whose business celebrates 20 years of being open in Frederick, has started thinking about her legacy in the city she calls home.
Being a part of a movement to save Frederick from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic sounds like a pretty good legacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.