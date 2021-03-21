In April 1943, during a period of increased threat of biological and chemical warfare, the War Department announced plans to install the Army’s Chemical Warfare Service at Detrick Field, the then home to the Civil Aeronautics Administration airfield.
The field, to be renamed Camp Detrick and later Fort Detrick, was at the time considered a remote area of Frederick County. Construction began immediately on 245 structures including laboratories, test chambers, and machine shops. The Chemical Warfare Service was led at this time by Major General William N. Porter and the site was soon to be the duty station of “a considerable number of officers and men.”
During this Women’s History Month, Preservation Matters seeks to highlight one of the civilian scientists, Dr. Cornelia Mitchell Downs, who led a division studying biological warfare at Camp Detrick during World War II.
Dr. Cornelia Mitchell Downs, who went by Cora, was born in 1892 in Kansas City, Kansas. She earned bachelor and master’s degrees in 1915 and 1920, respectively, and went on to earn a doctoral degree from the University of Kansas in bacteriology in 1924—the first for a woman in any field at the university.
After post-doctoral work at the University of Chicago, she returned to her alma mater as a professor of microbiology and became recognized for her study on tularemia, a rare but highly contagious bacterial infection that can be transmitted from animals to humans and can be fatal, also commonly known as rabbit fever.
In 1929, a couple local to the university became ill after slaughtering the rabbits for stew, Downs was the first to identify and establish the cause of the disease. In 1932, her “Immunologic Studies on Tularemia in Rabbits” was published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases. She became known in some scientific circles as “Miss Tularemia.”
At the outset of World War II, Downs served as a visiting investigator for the Rockefeller Foundation dealing with wartime public health issues. In 1943, she was recruited as a civilian expert for the Chemical Warfare Service at Camp Detrick where she led a top-secret biological warfare project and a division of 40 scientists and technicians aimed at stopping the spread of infectious disease amongst Allied nations.
Afterwards, Downs described to a Kansas newspaper that the knowledge gained about fighting bacteria during the wartime years, “advanced the treatment and prevention of infectious disease by 50 years.” She further described the facilities at Camp Detrick as “a paradise of equipment and facilities” where concentrated work was accomplished. Downs also compared the dangerous work, which infected a high percentage of workers, to combat and “as important as that which led to the invention of the atomic bomb.”
After the war, Downs returned to the University of Kansas where she became coordinator of what the Kansas Academy of Sciences called “one of the most extended and ambitious projects ever carried on in the state—a study of immunity and transmission of tularemia.” Her research also included advances in the understanding of Rocky Mountain spotted fever, rickettsia, and Q fever.
In 1956, when the Soviet government provided Fort Detrick researchers with their live attenuated tularemia vaccine, Downs consulted alongside Dr. Henry T. Eigelsbach, another Detrick microbiologist that some refer to as the “godfather of tularemia,” to characterize the various strains so that further modifications could be made for use in at-risk military personnel and laboratory workers. The vaccine was first used at Fort Detrick in 1959.
Comparatively little mention is made of Downs and other women scientists who had a significant role in this work, and whose contributions had broader impacts on the fields of immunology, virology, and bacteriology. Downs’ role in the fight against biological warfare at Fort Detrick led to many profoundly important scientific advances that are still used today in the treatment of infectious disease.
Send your questions and comments to PreservationMatters@cityoffrederick.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.