A seven-volume set of Belva King’s monthly newsletter has been published, with nearly 2,300 pages.
King created her newsletter, called Belva’s Museum Artifacts, for 13 years before she stopped in 2022.
It included interesting articles highlighting African American history in Frederick, which she found from many sources, such as the archives of The Frederick News-Post and historical societies.
“I am so glad to see it,” King said of the compilation and her work on the newsletter. “It is part of us. It is part of our children.”
She recalled learning family history as she did her research. “I saw things about my grandfather that he’d never talk about,” she said.
King won a historic preservation award from The Daily Record in 2019.
At the time, she said about the newsletter, “I want to educate the younger generations on our struggles.”
In 2019, King also won an Outstanding Individual Leadership Award from the Maryland Historical Trust.
A Maryland Department of Planning spokesman at the time said King “undertook a long-standing heritage education effort completely on her own and was able to reach hundreds of people who otherwise may not have been plugged into historic preservation or cultural heritage activities. Black history in Frederick is rich and under-studied.”
For a while, King emailed copies of the newsletter to hundreds of people and reached several dozen others through printed copies.
Rick Simons of Sir Speedy Printing helped lay out and design the newsletter.
In an email, Simons wrote that he and King “have retired from the research and hope a new generation will keep researching African American life in Frederick.”
A printed version of the seven-volume collection of newsletters is available for $170. A DVD version costs $16.
Simons said people interested in buying a copy can call him at 301-695-2929 or email him at saddlepals@aol.com.
A copy of the collection will be kept in the cultural center that the African American Resources Cultural and Heritage (AARCH) Society is creating in Frederick.
