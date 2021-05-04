Nursing homes in Maryland will be required to report their COVID-19 vaccination rates for residents and staff on a weekly basis, according to an executive order issued Tuesday by Gov. Larry Hogan.
The data will be posted on the Department of Aging website and at the facilities.
Hogan announced the news after touring a nursing home and physical rehab facility in Dundalk. He also announced plans to expand a vaccine-confidence campaign to persuade nursing home staff to get the shots if they haven't already and $12 million in funding to allow state hospital systems to to expand mobile and community-based vaccination programs and improve existing ones. That includes Frederick Health Hospital.
Maryland has now administered more than 4.9 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, including more than 205,000 in Frederick County.
Hogan said that roughly 85 percent of Maryland residents 65-and-older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 62 percent of residents 18-and-older have gotten at least one shot.
According to the new dashboard, almost 77 percent of Maryland residents in skilled nursing facilities have been fully vaccinated, compared to 63 percent of the staff.
The percentages vary widely by county.
Frederick County has the eighth best vaccination rate (81 percent) among nursing home residents in the 24 jurisdictions and the 19th best (52.8 percent) among staff.
