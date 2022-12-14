Thursday, Dec 15
Celtic Angels Christmas: 7-9 p.m., The Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown. A joyous celebration from start to finish, encompassing vocal and instrumental holiday and Irish favorites. Paired with show-stopping world-class champion Irish dancing and a fully live band, Celtic Angels Christmas is sure to awe and entertain. Purchase your tickets early this show is sure to be a sell-out! Note, tickets are limited to parties of 8 if purchased online, for parties larger than 8 please contact our Box Office Directly at 301-790-2000 to purchase tickets. Audrey Vargason, ajv@mdtheatre.org, 301-790-3500. $39-$64. https://www.mdtheatre.org/Celtic-Angels.
Friday, Dec 16
Morgan’s Coffeehouse Christmas Bluegrass Sing-along: 7-9 p.m., Morgan Chapel United Methodist Church, 6750 Woodbine Road, Woodbine. First Fruits will lead a Christmas sing-along. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., music begins at 7 p.m. Lite dinner fare, desserts, snacks and beverages will be for sale throughout the evening. Free admission, donations encouraged. Rev. Jim Skillington, revjim@morganchapel.church, 410-970-2485.
Festival of Lights: 7 p.m., City Hall courtyard, Frederick. This non-denominational, tradition-based event is open to all in our community. This year, the festival will feature music by the Frederick Children’s Chorus, directed by Judy DuBose, and special remarks by Dr. Annesa Cheek, President of Frederick Community College. The event also includes holiday caroling and a moving candle lighting ceremony that will fill the courtyard with hundreds of points of light. 301-600-2841. celebratefrederick.com.
A Boy Band Christmas: 8 p.m., Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town. Ticket includes post-show meet-and-greet with 98 Degrees’ Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffre; Jamie Jones of All-A-One. $50 to $300. hollywoodcasinocharlestown.com.
Kixmas: 8 p.m., Brunswick Volunteer Fire Company, 1500 Volunteer Drive, Brunswick. The Brunswick Volunteer Fire Company present KIX, with special guest Ever Rise. Show starts at 9 p.m. Cash bar, no BYOB. Kitchen open. $35. http://bvfd5.org/content/events.
Maryland Ensemble Theater’s Fun Company Present “A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m., Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit, and the Christmas spirits arrive on the Weinberg stage in a traditional retelling of the Charles Dickens classic. A show for both the young and young-at-heart, experience the beloved holiday story with a message that never grows old. Also 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 and 2 p.m. Dec. 18.Tickets are available for all showings via the Ticket URL on this page. Weinberg Center for the Arts, bhiller@cityoffrederick.com, 301-600-2828. $24. weinbergcenter.org/shows/a-christmas-carol.
”Bah Humbug!”: 7:30-8:45 p.m., New Spire Arts, 15 W. Patrick St., Frederick. ESP Theatre presents a fully improvised spoof of “A Christmas Carol.” Hilarious, unpredictable and full of audience participation.”Bah Humbug!” is everything you never knew was in the story of Scrooge. Christine Mosere, christinem@esptheatre.org, 301-305-1405. Pay What You Can. weinbergcenter.org/shows/bah-humbug/.
Saturday, Dec 17
Wreaths Across America: Noon to 1 p.m., Taylorsville United Methodist Church, 4356 Ridge Road, Mount Airy. Taylorsville United Methodist Church is the 37th cemetery in Carroll County to hold Wreaths Across America service. 410-875-4101. taylorsvilleumc.org.
Decorating with Local Holiday Greenery: 1-2:30 p.m., Middletown Branch Library, 101 Prospect St., Middletown . Join Master Gardener Ellen West and learn how to create beautiful pieces using natural local greenery from your own yard. She will bring all the greens, the decor and some great ideas – you bring your holiday spirit! All supplies provided, while supplies last. 301-600-7560. fcpl.org.
Columbia Orchestra Holiday Concert: 10:30 a.m., Jim Rouse Theatre, Wilde Lake High School, 5460 Trumpeter Road, Columbia. Second performance at 1 p.m. The program will include selections from “The Nutcracker” featuring dancers from Dance Connections, Christmas Carols, Hanukkah Songs, and other family-friendly favorites. Stay after the 10:30 a.m. show or come early before the 1 p.m. show to do a winter craft. bsabrio@columbiaorchestra.org, 410-465-8777. $15 ages 18 and up, $10 children. columbiaorchestra.org.
Maryland Symphony Orchestra: Home for the Holidays 2022: 7-9 p.m., The Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown. An annual tradition that rings in the holidays. With Conductor Elizabeth Schulze and special guests, the MSO offers a magical, sing-along celebration of the season with a program featuring beloved traditional and popular music. See website for ticket info. Nathan Lushbaugh, nathan@marylandsymphony.org, 301-797-4002.
Live Nativity: Noon to 2 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Community, 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown. This event is an interactive journey through the whole Christmas Story including scenes from the Visitation, the shepherds, the wise men, and the nativity, produced by our young disciples. The journey ends with refreshments, Christmas carols, and community fellowship. Susan Tomasello, susan.tomasello@hfccmd.org, 301-473-4800. thepastorate.com.
Frederick Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Frederick Seventh-day Adventist Church, 6437 Jefferson Pike, Frederick. Classic holiday selections as well as J.N. Hummel’s charming and bravura Introduction, Theme, and Variations for Oboe and Orchestra featuring FSO oboist Bob Renshaw. Purchase. 973-943-3748. $20 for adults, $15 for students. fredericksymphony.org.
Sunday, Dec 18
Breakfast with Santa: 7:30-11 a.m., Mount Airy Fire Co. Activities Grounds and Reception Hall, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy. Featuring eggs, bacon, pancakes, waffles, chip beef gravy, biscuits, potatoes, french toast and drinks. $12 for adults, $8 for ages 6 to 12, free for 5 and under. mavfc.org.
Chanukah Celebration: 3:30-5 p.m., Value City Furniture Court at Francis Scott Key Mall, 5500 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick. Chabad of Frederick presents the Botanical Chanukah Grand Community Flower Menorah Lighting & Party. Bring some flowers and help construct a giant flower Menorah designed by Amour Flowers. After the event, flowers will be set into arrangements and volunteers will deliver them to local assisted living facilities. Enjoy an interactive balloon show enacting the story of Chanukah, music, hot latkes and donuts, crafts. Chanukah T-shirt for every child (while supplies last), Free. Rabbi Boruch Labkowski, rabbiboruch@gmail.com, 301-996-3659. jewishfrederick.org.
Maryland Symphony Orchestra: Home for the Holidays: 3-5 p.m., The Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown. An annual tradition that rings in the holidays. With Conductor Elizabeth Schulze and special guests, the MSO offers a magical, sing-along celebration of the season with a program featuring beloved traditional and popular music. Nathan Lushbaugh, nathan@marylandsymphony.org, 301-797-4002.
Rohrersville Cornet Band Holiday Concert: 3-4:30 p.m., Rohrersville Band Hall, 4315 Main St., Rohrersville. Come join us as we conclude our 185th anniversary year with our Annual Holiday Concert. Selections include many familiar tunes along with some contemporary compositions to lift your Holiday Spirit. The band is under the direction of Holly Feather. Light refreshments served during intermission. Free, but donations gladly accepted. Ron Moss, ronmoss11@verizon.net, 301-471-9867.
Tuesday, Dec 20
Messiah Sing-Along: 8 p.m., Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick. A Frederick community holiday tradition since 1994, director Judith DuBose will conduct a 40-voice chorus, 20-piece orchestra, and four soloists through select choruses and arias of the “Messiah” by G. F. Handel. The audience is invited to join the chorus for select numbers such as the “Hallelujah Chorus” and “For Unto Us a Child is Born.” Copies of the full vocal score will be for sale in the lobby. Weinberg Center for the Arts, bhiller@cityoffrederick.com, 301-600-2828. $30. weinbergcenter.org/shows/messiah-sing-along.
”Jimsy the Christmas Kid”: 3-4:30 p.m., New Spire Arts, 15 W. Patrick St., Frederick. It’s two days before Christmas when Jimsy, an orphan, bubbling with enthusiasm, arrives at the home of the 1st Citizen (aka Mr. Prim and Proper bank president Abner Sawyer) and his dutiful wife, Judith. who gave up celebrating Christmas years ago. Join ESP Theatre for its actively staged reading of this holiday gem by Leona Dalrymple. All ages. Christine Mosere, christinem@esptheatre.org, 301-305-1405. Pay What You Can. weinbergcenter.org/shows/jimsy-the-christmas-kid.
”Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins”: 7:30-9 p.m., New Spire Arts, 15 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Join ESP Theatre in their holiday tradition of bringing Hanukkah stories to life with this actively staged reading of “Hershel and the Holiday Goblins” by Eric Kimmel. On the first night of Hanukkah, weary traveler Hershel Ostropol eagerly approaches a village to join the celebrations, but finds not a single candle is lit! Goblins have taken over the synagogue! All ages. Christine Mosere, christinem@esptheatre.org, 301-305-1405. Pay What You Can. weinbergcenter.org/shows/hershel-and-the-hanukkah-goblins.
Wednesday, Dec 21
”Jimsy the Christmas Kid”: Through Thursday. 7:30-8:40 p.m., New Spire Arts, 15 W. Patrick St., Frederick. ESP Theatre continues its Actively Staged Reading Series with “Jimsy the Christmas Kid,” written by Leona Kalrymple in 1884 and acted by a team of seven actors. It was two days before Christmas when Jimsy arrived at the home of the 1st Citizen (aka Mr. Prim and Proper bank president) Abner Sawyer and his wife, Judith. This middle-aged childless couple were ill-prepared for this boy, who took it for granted that people liked him.These performances are Pay-What-You-Can! Choose from any price listed or pay with Cash at the Door. Barbara Hiller, bhiller@cityoffrederickmd.gov, 301-600-2828. Pay what you can. weinbergcenter.org/shows/jimsy-the-christmas-kid.
Thursday, Dec 22
Wonder Book Classic Film Series: “A Christmas Carol” (1951, PG): 7:30 p.m., Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Ebenezer Scrooge, a curmudgeonly, miserly businessman, has no time for sentimentality and largely views Christmas as a waste of time. However, this Christmas Eve he will be visited by three spirits who will show him the errors of his ways. Cast: Alastair Sim, Jack Warner, Kathleen Harrison. (1 hour 26 min.) Category: Drama, Family, Fantasy. 301-600-2828. $7. weinbergcenter.org/shows/a-christmas-carol-1951.
Friday, Dec 23
Eric Byrd Trio Performs “A Charlie Brown Christmas”: 8 p.m., Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick. What has become an annual tradition in the DMV returns to the Weinberg Center again this holiday season. For years now, Washington-native Eric Byrd has been performing the iconic soundtrack from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” with his trio at venues across DC, Maryland, and Virginia. The show begins with a screening of the Peanuts holiday classic followed by a live performance of the Vince Guaraldi masterpiece score, complete with choral accompaniment during “Christmastime is Here.” Barbara Hiller, bhiller@cityoffrederick.com, 301-600-2828. $20-$30. weinbergcenter.org/shows/eric-byrd-trio-performs-a-charlie-brown-christmas.
Saturday, Dec 24
Christmas Eve Service: 6-7 p.m., Faith Church, 8158 Yellow Springs Road, Frederick. The planned message is “A Lesson in Carols.” This is a great way to prepare for the true meaning of Christmas and can be a great family tradition. John Armstrong, john@faithreformed.org, 301-662-0662. faithreformed.org.
Living Grace Church Christmas Eve Service: 5-6 p.m., Natelli Family YMCA, 3481 Campus Drive, Frederick. Living Grace Church (Lutheran-Episcopalian ministry) in Urbana invites families and individuals to share this early evening service celebrating the birth of Christ. The church will be holding their Christmas Day service online using Facebook Live. Visit the church website for links and more information.Living Grace Urbana is a Lutheran – Episcopalian Ministry. 240-285-9758. livinggraceurbana.org.
Thursday, Dec 29
Appalachian Chamber Music Festival: Festive Cheer: 7-8:30 p.m., Zion Episcopal Church, 300 E. Congress St., Charles Town. A selection of jolly and uplifting music to celebrate the yuletide season. Family-friendly concert. Selections include original arrangements by ACMF artist Sinead Frost of some holiday classics, Corelli’s Christmas Concerto and “Winter” from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. Bring the whole family and take advantage of a special “Festive Cheer” family discount. Children under 16 are free with purchase of adult ticket. $25 for adults, free for under age 16 with purchase of adult ticket. appalachianchamber.org.
Saturday, Dec 31
Krumpe’s Donut Drop 2023 New Year’s Event: 5 p.m., the square in downtown Hagerstown. Kids’ Zone in the lobby of the Maryland Theatre, live music on the square, free Krumpe’s Donuts, AC&T Coffee & Hot Chocolate on the Square, Giant Donut Drops and fireworks grand finale. Park at the South Potomac parking deck, North Potomac parking deck, Central lot, Market lot or street parking where indicated. 301-790-2000. mdtheatre.org.
Family New Year’s Eve Celebration: 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Adventure Park USA, 11113 W. Baldwin Road, Monrovia. Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Adventure Park U.S.A. Indoor attractions (laser tag, mini bowling, bumper cars, ropes course, rock wall, XD theater, frog hopper, gold rush playground) and mini golf. janine@adventureparkusa.com, 301-865-6800. https://adventureparkusa.com.
New Years Eve Bluegrass Concert: 7-9 p.m., Morgan Chapel United Methodist Church, 6750 Woodbine Road, Woodbine. Morgan’s Coffeehouse will host a special New Years Eve bluegrass concert featuring the Fruit Jar Howlers. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., music begins at 7 p.m. Lite dinner fare, desserts, snacks and beverages will be for sale throughout the evening. Free admission, donations encouraged. 410-970-2485.
