Frederick County
- Frederick County government will be closed on Monday because of the New Year's holiday.
- The landfill and the Reichs Ford Road Recycling Center will be closed on Sunday, but not on Monday. More details are available at www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/recycle. The recycling schedule will run as normal through the holidays.
- The Animal Control and Adoption Center will be closed Sunday and Monday. Adoptions and administrative activities will resume on Tuesday. For more information, call 301-600-1546 or go to www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/animalcontrol. Animal Control officers will be on duty throughout the holidays at 301-600-1544. For an animal-related emergency, call 301-600-1603.
- Frederick County Public Libraries are open Saturday, but closed Sunday and Monday.
- Other offices closed on Monday include: the courts, the state’s attorney’s office, the board of elections, the health department and the Department of Social Services.
- TransIT service is canceled on Saturday. For more information, call 301-600-2065 or go to FrederickCountyMD.gov/transit.
Frederick
- City offices are closed on Monday to observe the New Year's holiday.
- There will be no trash collection on Monday. A household that normally sets trash out on Sunday evening for Monday collection should set it out on Monday evening for Tuesday collection instead.
- There will be no yard-waste collection in NACs 6 and 7 on Monday. It will resume on Jan. 9.
- Trash will be collected on the normal schedule in the Commercial Downtown Business District.
- Commercial business recycling will not be collected on Monday. It will resume on Wednesday.
Other municipalities
City/town offices for other municipalities will be closed on Monday.
