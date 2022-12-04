Give the gift of well-being: These picks are all about helping your loved ones live a happier, healthier life.
U.S. Geological Survey: America the Beautiful Annual Pass
$80 | Gift the experience of the great outdoors. Good for an entire year, this pass gives access to national and state parks, forests and national wildlife refuges.
Withings: ScanWatch
$299.95 | A beautiful alternative to a Fitbit or Apple Watch — with batteries that can last up to 30 days and FDA clearance for oximetry and ECG features.
Artisan: "Whole Food Cooking Every Day: Transform the Way You Eat With 250 Vegetarian Recipes Free of Gluten, Dairy, and Refined Sugar"
$24.49 | Amy Chaplin's guide to healthful vegetarian cooking is packed with feel-good seasonal recipes that are not only delicious and vibrant, but also simple to make.
Biossance: Award Winning Skin Set
$58 | This gift set features vegan and sustainable skin care products that leave your face feeling dewy and moisturized. The mineral sunscreen blends in easily and is great to use under makeup.
Beats by Dr. Dre: Beats Fit Pro
$159.95 | These are the perfect headphones for running. The wireless Beats Fit Pro pair amazing noise-cancelling sound with a tiny wing design that keeps them comfortable and in place.
P.F. Candle Co.: Seasonal Classics 3-Pack Gift Set
$61.20 | These candles look and smell great — this set of three seasonal scents includes spiced pumpkin, apple and spruce. Plus, they're cheaper than the Boy Smells candles millennials love.
REI Co-op: Silk V-Neck Shirt
$49.95 | This lightweight and easy-to-layer shirt wicks away sweat to help you avoid hypothermia, so you can safely enjoy winter sports. Pair with some warm, thick socks.
Remedy: Kombucha Tea
$24.99 (12 8.5-ounce cans) | It's fizzy, tastes delicious and, unlike most kombuchas out there, it's sugar- and alcohol-free. Plus, it's fermented, so it's good for your gut microbiome.
Dyson: Pure Cool TP01 HEPA Air Refresher & Fan
$329.99 | This sleek rotating air purifier cleans the air you breathe of dust, pet dander and household odors, and the built-in fan is extremely quiet for keeping cool in the summer.
Loop: Quiet Ear Plugs
$19.95 | These reusable, easy-to-wear ear plugs can reduce noise and protect your hearing in loud environments. They come in four sizes to ensure a snug fit in your ears.
