Gift-giving presents a conundrum. Is it better to give something use- ful, such as a 112-bit screwdriver set, or something whimsical, such as a cat-sized iron throne? There is no right answer. That’s why this 2022 Holiday Gift Guide includes suggestions at both ends of the practicality spectrum. With a wide range of gift ideas, this guide will make the process just a little bit easier.
Steiff: Heavenly Hugs Benno
Ages newborn and older
$68 and $90 (11 and 16 inches) | New this year from iconic toy company Steiff, “Heavenly Hugs Benno” is an extra-cuddly teddy bear made with memory foam stuffing.
Cuddle + Kind: Quinn the Koala
Ages newborn and older
$86 and $113 (13 and 20 inches) | These cotton cuties, handmade in Peru and Nepal, are more than just adorable playmates. Every purchase provides 10 meals to children in need.
Fat Brain Toys: Whirly Squigz
Ages 10 months to 3 years
$22.95 | Toddlers can’t resist these colorful silicone spinners, the latest in the Squigz family of toys. The three petals stick to most flat surfaces and are safe for teething.
Fisher-Price: Hot Wheels Racing Loops Tower by Little People
Ages 18 months to 5 years
$39.99 | Vroom. Vroom. Launch two cars down and around a double-spiral racetrack. Fifty sounds add to the fun. Carwash, gas station, pit stops and two cars included.
Hess: 2022 Flatbed Truck with Hot Rods
Ages 3 and older
$41.99 | Hess has been making toy trucks since 1964. This year’s holiday classic is a flatbed with lights, sounds and a pullout ramp, plus two hot rods with pullback motors.
Creativity for Kids: Pom Pom Pictures
Ages 3 and older
$12.99 | No glue, no mess. Just hours of fun for beginning crafters. Punch colorful pompoms into precut holes to make a fuzzy lion, turtle and parrot. Wiggly eyes included!
eeBoo: Skating Dogs 20-Piece Puzzle
Ages 3 and older
$11.99 | There’s no pause in the action – but plenty of paws – in this 20-piece puzzle for young pooch lovers. Sixteen cute canines are in full frolic mode, acting silly in the snow.
Blue Orange: Tongues Out!
Ages 4 and older
$22.95 | A classic memory game with a tongue twist. Match six squishy pugs to the lollipops they ate – their colorful tongues are the clue – and you win. For two to four players.
Tonka: Mighty Monster RC Dump Truck
Ages 5 and older
$69.99 | Plow, haul, dump and do epic 360-degree tricks with this four-wheel-drive truck made with real steel. Best of all: You control the action, from up to 100 feet away.
American Girl: Claudie Wells
Ages 8 and older
$115 | Claudie Wells grew up in New York City in the 1920s, when African American art and culture flourished. She comes with a storybook; her dog, Dizzy, and accessories are sold separately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.