Whether the recipient is traversing the country by car or the world by plane, these gifts will add pizazz and practicality to their trips.
- - -
MoMA Design Store: Primary Recycled Leather Passport Case
$25 | Interior pockets keep travel documents snug inside this easy-to-clean, eye-catching case made from sustainably produced leather.
- - -
Monti Coolers: Travel Packable Cooler Bag
$119 | No more banging a hard-sided cooler against your knees or struggling to fit it into your car. This soft option boasts a strap and a slim profile.
- - -
Clutch: V2 Lightning
$39.99 | There's no excuse for running out of power with this slim charger on hand. About the size of a credit card, it packs a powerful punch and is compatible with iPhones.
- - -
Mark & Graham: 6 Piece Packing Cube Set
$79 | These soft, collapsible cubes make it easy to maintain order inside a suitcase or hotel room. The set also includes shoe and laundry bags.
- - -
Solgaard: Carry-On Closet
$275 and $295 (20 inches and 22 inches) | Trade out that dumpy duffel for this high-end, do-it-all case. A tough outer shell protects an interior shelving system and USB charging port.
- - -
Be Outfitter: Campo Utility Hammock + Poncho
$84 | This multiuse gadget will earn its place in any outdoors-lover's pack; it can transform into a hammock, rain poncho or shelter.
- - -
Maika Goods: Fanny Pack
$38 | Slung across a waist or shoulder, fanny packs are back. Maika's lined, coated packs come in stylish designs and feature a hidden pocket for extra security.
- - -
Cadence: Weekender
$76 | This set of six hard-sided, leakproof capsules will keep all your potions safe. The magnetic containers lock together for easy packing, and you can label them with text or symbols.
- - -
SensaCalm: Weighted Travel Blanket
$149.99 | Bring the soothing comfort of your bed on any road trip. This portable weighted blanket has carrying straps and buckles for easy transport.
- - -
Uncommon Goods: Travel Watercolor Paint Kit
$45 | This kit includes everything you need to capture the beauty of your destination on the go. Paper, watercolor sheets and a pen brush fold neatly into a vegan leather case.
