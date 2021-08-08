Home care agencies and skilled home health services exist to serve seniors in difficulty. Perhaps they have suffered a fall or are struggling to live independently.
Regardless, when a loved one needs help, it is important to understand the services available to them. There are significant differences between home care versus home health that determine which is right for a family member.
Several Frederick County professionals from various companies and agencies have provided some answers to help you navigate the industry and services.
What is the difference between home health and home care?
Home health provides treatment, education and support for patients, whether they are returning home from a hospital stay, post-surgical care, managing a serious or chronic disease or dealing with multiple diagnoses. To receive home health (skilled) services, a patient must be under the care of a medical provider. Unlike skilled home health services, home care does not require an order from a doctor. Home care is typically private pay but may also be covered by some long-term care insurance policies, private health insurance, veterans benefits and resources in the community.
What services can I expect from home health?
Care is provided by licensed professionals including nurses, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, social workers and home health aides on an intermittent basis. With regular monitoring and access to 24/7 on-call help, a home health clinical team aims to avoid preventable hospitalizations.
Home health care services can include the following:
• skilled nursing: monitoring vital signs, medication management and review, wound care, ostomy management, wound assessment and dressing changes, chronic disease management and education, IV therapy and routine lab work (if receiving nursing services)
• physical therapy: balance and safe functional mobility, muscle performance
• occupational therapy: home safety, adaptive equipment uses, bathroom transfers, visual impairments and compensations
• speech therapy: cognition, swallowing, dysphagia, weight loss due to malnutrition, augmentative communication needs, voice quality
• medical social work: financial assistance and community resources
How is home health paid for?
Cost for home health services is covered by Medicare, Medicare Advantage Plans, Medicaid, VA and private insurances if you meet requirements and your doctor provides an order for home health.
Can you have both home health and home care at the same time?
For the most part, they each provide different services with some overlap. Typically, the two collaborate to help a person remain safe in their home for a longer period of time.
To remain under the care of home health, the person must continue to be homebound (it would be taxing to leave the home) and have an ongoing skilled need with goals to meet.
Services could be discontinued if a person or caregiver meets all the established goals and are independent with the care, if the person cannot meet the goals and is therefore no longer appropriate for home health, if the person’s physician is no longer willing to sign for ongoing services, or if the person cancels services.
How quickly can home care services start?
It depends on caregiver availability, but in most cases, home care can begin the same day that a call is received. Having a regular schedule will help ensure that a consistent caregiver is scheduled who will be familiar with the client’s routine and care needs. Most home care services require a minimum number of hours per shift/day that a caregiver will be in the home. Overnight or even 24 hours a day service can also be requested.
What does home care cost?
There are variable costs based on the care needed. Care will be determined through your chosen agency and RN assessment. Needs, hours and “scope of care” will be addressed with the family prior to starting services. According to research done in our geographic area, costs run anywhere from $24 to 35 per hour. This includes couple’s care. Some agencies require a fee up front to cover a certain amount of service in advance, usually two weeks.
Does my insurance cover home care?
Medicare nor Medicaid provide routine support for home care. Be aware of low-cost agencies. Most reputable agencies are licensed, bonded and insured. They perform background checks, referrals and extensively train care providers before they are trusted in someone’s home.
What if I live in another state (or in another house)? What kind of communication can I expect from the caregiver? Can I get daily updates?
Yes, many agencies have technology and support systems, i.e., family portals, to inform the family of schedules, daily activities and care changes. Care binders are also kept in the home of the client with daily care logs, so family members can view what activities and routines are in place on a regular basis.
What if I or my loved one doesn’t like the aide that comes? What if the aide cancels or doesn’t come?
Home care agencies work very hard, following a list of criteria to match the client to the caregiver. If a caregiver does not show up to the client’s home, the agency should be called right away. Most agencies will work diligently to find a replacement for that shift.
What can a home care caregiver do with my loved one during the day?
A home care person can provide companion or care duties, such as help with exercises, driving someone to their errands and appointments with assistance, assistance with personal care needs (dressing and bathing), laundry, household chores and medication reminders.
Why would I choose an agency over a private duty aide? Can I hire an aide privately for more care if I like them?
The No. 1 reason to choose an agency over a private duty aid is safety. Agencies perform background checks, drug testing, interviews and reference checks on their employees before the caregiver ever walks into a client’s home. Home care agencies invest a great deal of resources in hiring, training and insuring caregivers. For a caregiver to provide care to a client outside of the agency or “on the side” is usually a serious breach of that agreement, and then the client loses the protections of the agreement. If care occurs between a caregiver and client outside the agency’s knowledge, the insurance protections that the agency provide are null and void.
Contributors: Desirae Dimapan, MSW, Community Liaison-Amedisys Home Health; Eileen McLaughlin, Community Liaison, Right at Home; Angela Martin, owner, Shepherd’s Staff I-Home Care; Patty Smith, Community Marketing Director, Home Instead Maryland Home Care Solution, Inc.; R. Kris King, L.P.N., BAYADA Home Health Care; Troy Rudy, owner, Assisting Hands Home Care; Tywana R. Tawney, RN, Homecall/LHC Group.
