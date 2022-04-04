Hood announces new HR head
A Hood College alum will soon take over the school’s human resources department, according to a Monday announcement.
Christine Raini, who completed her undergraduate degree at Hood in 1987, will start as human resources director on April 19. She joins the school from Legal and General America Life Insurance, where she has been an organizational development training specialist since December 2018, according to a Hood news release.
Her previous experience also includes time at AstraZeneca and MedImmune LLC, the release said. Traini earned an MBA from Mount St. Mary’s after earning her Bachelor’s of Science from Hood.
“We are thrilled to welcome Christine back to campus as our new director of human resources,” Tammi Simpson, Hood’s vice president for community and inclusivity, said in the release. “She will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to Hood. We feel fortunate to have Christine joining our team and know she will offer comprehensive support for faculty and staff.”
FCPS graduations return to Knott
Graduation ceremonies for Frederick County Public Schools will return to Mount St. Mary’s University this summer after two years of modified proceedings.
Traditional ceremonies were canceled for the class of 2020 and held outdoors at each high school for the class of 2021. This year, students will graduate at the Mount’s Knott Arena. Each graduate will receive a set number of tickets for family and friends, FCPS spokesperson Eric Louérs-Phillips said.
Like last year, each ceremony will be livestreamed for guests who can’t attend in person, Louérs-Phillips added. The school board signed a roughly $54,000 contract with Herndon, Virginia-based CVW Event Productions, which will handle the streaming.
FCPS announced dates and times for 2022 ceremonies on Monday. Below is the schedule for the district’s 10 traditional high schools, all of which will take place in Knott Arena.
- Brunswick: May 24 at 10 a.m.
- Catoctin: May 25 at 10 a.m.
- Frederick: May 23 at 10 a.m.
- Gov. Thomas Johnson: May 23 at 2 p.m.
- Linganore: May 24 at 7 p.m.
- Middletown: May 24 at 2 p.m.
- Oakdale: May 27 at 10 a.m.
- Tuscarora: May 26 at 10 a.m.
- Urbana: May 26 at 2 p.m.
- Walkersville: May 25 at 2 p.m.
Below is the schedule and location for other FCPS schools and programs.
- SUCCESS Program: May 17, 10:30 a.m., Earth and Space Science Lab Arboretum
- Rock Creek School: May 19, 1 p.m., Rock Creek School
- Heather Ridge School: May 23, 6 p.m., Heather Ridge School
- Frederick County Virtual School: July 21, 10 a.m., Frederick High School
- Summer session: July 21, 10 a.m., Frederick High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.