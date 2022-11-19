Life floods. But how do you “float,” rather than floundering, even drowning?
A prominent part of our toy pile for our grandkids is a replica of Noah’s Ark. It’s a regular reminder of the consummate flood story — Noah’s story recorded in Genesis 5:32-10:1. Reentering that biblical narrative periodically is helpful, especially as we struggle with surviving the “high water” moments of life.
Don’t Panic!
I’ve always been amazed by the composure of Noah. Why, the most mammoth, threatening flood ever comes his way, and Noah responds with poise, dignity, and confidence. “The floodwaters came on the earth. And Noah and his sons and his wife and his sons’ wives entered the ark” (Genesis 7:6). Notice the text does not say Noah ran into the ark, or scrambled into the ark, or sprinted into the ark. The text says: Noah entered the ark.
When floodwaters come, how do you approach the “ark”? Do you calmly head for safety, or press the panic button?
Growing up, I attended grade school at Lincolnshire Elementary School in Halfway, Maryland. Many moments stand out: the smell of mimeograph hand-out sheets, PTA fun nights, and monthly fire drills. Every 30 days, all of Lincolnshire School would practice handling an emergency. The procedure was always the same: walk, don’t run, hold hands, and follow the leader.
Not bad advice in any emergency, reminding us: much is gained by “getting a grip,” modeling poise, togetherness and obedience.
Affirm: There’s always Plan B
Though often overlooked in the Noah story, Noah’s ark was not ideal for navigating a massive, stormy sea. Five times longer than the Mayflower, it resembled more of a floating house than a floating boat. On top of that, the ark had no rudder, no sail, no crew, and a bunch of smelly animals. Yet God utilized this crazy craft for great things. God often uses unexpected “craft” for His purposes. Even if plan A (the ideal) is unavailable, plan B often opens as a viable alternative.
A noteworthy American adventure is the Lewis and Clark Expedition. Mandated by Thomas Jefferson, it appeared to be a straightforward feat: up the Missouri, over the Rockies, and down a westerly river to the Pacific. But it didn’t happen that way. Instead, Lewis and Clark struggled against the Missouri fighting rapids, and wandered in the Rockies searching for a passageway, never finding a westerly river. Eventually, Lewis and Clark found, however, the Lolo Trail, traveling that terrain for a month. And then it happened: they discovered the Snake River, which led to the Columbia River and the Pacific Ocean.
Where are you perplexed on your “expedition”? Where are you struggling–wandering–searching? Look for the “Lolo Trail”; look for plan B! It’s unexpected. It’s untested. It’s not ideal. But it can be a vital part of taking you to your destination.
Don’t Obsess on What’s Beyond Reach
When crisis comes, control what you can. Don’t obsess about what’s beyond reach; focus on what can be managed and influenced. Take Noah. It served little purpose for him to try to control the weather; regardless of his wishes, it would rain for forty days and forty nights (Genesis 7:12). But he could manage the animals. He could manage his family. He could manage his attitude.
Where are you trying to manage things, you cannot change? Expend energy on things that can still turn the tide.
Let God (and others) lift you
I love the image at the heart of the Noah story: a rising ark. The flood kept coming and coming on the earth for forty days and forty nights, and the water kept rising and rising. But as it did, Genesis 7:17 notes, the ark was lifted high above the earth. High above destruction. High above decimation. High above despair.
That’s what God ultimately does in tough times: he lifts and loves. Psalm 40 sings this truth. “I waited patiently for the Lord,” the psalmist declares. “He turned to me and heard my cry. He lifted me out of the slimy pit ... he set my feet on a rock and gave me a firm place to stand. He put a new song in my mouth, a hymn of praise to our God” (Psalm 40:1-3).
In your “flood,” do you sense such rescue? Do you feel lifted?
Norman Vaughn was a remarkable man. Best known as Admiral Byrd’s companion on the 1928 expedition to Antarctica, Vaughn was famous for continually dreaming dreams. In fact, at 89, he returned to Antarctica, climbing the 10,000-foot mountain named in his honor: Mount Vaughn. Right afterward, Vaughn and a circle of friends made a bold announcement. On Vaughn’s 100th birthday, Vaughn would again return to the summit of the mountain named in his honor. But how? Norman’s friends and colleagues devised a plan: “sitting on a specially designed sled, six guides using a pulley system will haul [Norman] to the top of Mount Vaughan on December 19, 2005 [and then] Norman will have his first drink [ever] of champagne at the top.”
A lack of funding prevented Norman and his team from lifting Norman to the top of his mountain. But the vision of that heroic effort lingers, inspiring us, nevertheless. For it illustrates how we are truly lifted, despite infirmity — ultimately, through the grace of God — but practically, through the help and the assistance of a team of friends and colleagues.
And so, in sinking scenarios, look to God, but also open yourself to the “lift” of others. For God does want us lifted. God does want our feet on a rock. God does want us to sing a new song.
That’s how you float when it floods. That’s how you rise, despite life’s intense gravity and punch.
Paul Mundey is a minister, consultant and writer. Most recently, he served as the immediate past moderator of the Church of the Brethren, having completed two years as moderator, the denomination’s highest elective office. For 20 years, he served as senior pastor of the Frederick Church of the Brethren.
