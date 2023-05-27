The Hurwitz Breast Cancer Fund raised $15,000 through a Dink for Pink Pickleball Social on May 6 at Tuscarora Tennis Club.
More than 120 people attended.
The event tapped into the popularity of pickleball as one of the fastest growing sports in the country. It included food, drinks, a silent auction and raffles.
Since 1999, the Hurwitz Breast Cancer Fund, a nonprofit, has raised more than $3 million toward innovative state-of-the-art equipment and services for the early detection of breast cancer.
Jeff and Patty Hurwitz started the fund after Patty Hurwitz's diagnosis of breast cancer.
