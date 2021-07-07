The 26-foot gold-leafed statue of the Virgin Mary overlooking Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg was removed for refurbishments Wednesday. The fixture at the National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes has towered over the hilly, rural terrain since 1964, according to university officials. The school contracted ADTEK Engineers Inc., a structural engineering firm based in Frederick, and Big Hook Crane and Rigging of Union Bridge to work on the project. “The Blessed Mother has watched over campus with her motherly heart and offered hope to millions,” Mount St. Mary’s President Timothy E. Trainor said in a news release. “Now it is our turn to care for her image and ensure that her beacon of faith and hope shines for future generations.”

 

