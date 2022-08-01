After an international festival run with screenings at the Sydney Film Festival and winning awards at Austin Arthouse (Cinematography), Another Hole in the Head (Art Feature) and Festival of Cinema NYC (Audience Choice), “LEDA” returns home to Maryland.
The black-and-white, 3D, silent film will make its Maryland premiere at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Senator Theatre in Baltimore. Arrivals will begin at 6 p.m. The film will be followed by a Q&A with the director, star and select crew, hosted by Christopher Llewellyn Reed, Lead Critic of “Hammer to Nail” and chair of the Film & Moving Image Department at Stevenson University.
The ancient Greek myth of Leda and the Swan is reimagined as a timeless tale set among the forests and lakes of a 19th-century mansion. Haunted by childhood memories and divine visions, Leda (Adeline Thery) struggles with madness brought on by a sudden unexpected pregnancy that doesn’t seem … human. The film is told completely without words and in stereoscopic black and white.
Shot entirely in Maryland, the film showcases the beauty of historic landmarks, such as Liriodendron Mansion, Stone Manor and Strong Mansion.
The film highlights Maryland’s film scene with its crew of local talent, including cinematographer Nick Midwig and director Samuel Tressler IV, both alumni of Stevenson University.
The journey to the finished film was a long one. Pre-production began all the way back in 2013, and principal photography was shot in 2017. With many of the cast and crew in attendance at the Baltimore screening, this will be a celebration of the years of work and love that was poured into the project.
Learn more about the film at ledathemovie.com.
