Bernard "Lefty" Kreh fished the waters of the Monocacy and Potomac rivers, the rivers of New Guinea, South America and Europe. He fished with U.S. presidents, royalty and celebrities. He fished all around the world and he's known all around the world. Kreh (1925-2018) grew up in Frederick, the eldest of four children. He was 6 years old when his father died. Life was hard, but full of youthful adventure. He found a way to make fishing profitable.
In the 1940s, he had a reputation as quite a Potomac River bass fisherman. That's how he met Baltimore Sun sports editor Joe Brooks, who introduced Kreh to fly fishing. And the rest, as they say, is history. Kreh pioneered many of the techniques and fly patterns now used by saltwater fly fishers. His Lefty's Deceiver may be the best-known saltwater fly pattern in the world. In 1991, the U.S. Postal Service paid tribute to the Deceiver with a postage stamp.
His books have taught many sportsmen the how-tos of casting, knot-tying and more about the sport of fly fishing. Kreh's writing career began at The Frederick News-Post where he wrote two outdoor columns in the 1950s and '60s, Maryland Afield and Field & Stream.
