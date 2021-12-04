ANNAPOLIS — Zach Willett stood outside Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Saturday night, getting ready to watch his younger brother, Tyler, play for Linganore's football team in a state championship game.
Playing in state finals has pretty much become a tradition for Linganore's football team. Look no further than the Willett family for proof of that.
Four years ago, Zach Willett helped the Lancers win a state crown. And aside from being the assistant defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for a Linganore team that was playing in its fourth state title game in as many seasons on Saturday, Zach's father, Scott, played on Linganore's first state championship team in 1989.
While the previously unbeaten Lancers weren't able to bring home the program's seventh state title on Saturday, falling 28-23 to Northern of Calvert in the 3A final despite valiantly battling back from a 21-point deficit, their ability to remain a regular in the state final is a testament to the program's steady strength.
Zach Willett's Lancers started the program's state final streak in 2017 (the MPSSAA didn't hold a state tournament in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic). And while Tyler, a senior lineman, saw his high school career end this weekend, his younger brother Casey was a freshman free safety for Linganore's JV team this season.
"There's another Willett coming up, too," said Susie, who is Casey's mother. "So hopefully he'll do the same."
Playing in the big game has almost become commonplace for the Lancers. But Linganore head coach Rick Conner doesn't take such opportunities for granted, even though he's coached in nine state championship games with the Lancers, winning three crowns.
"It's very fortunate," he said. "It didn't go our way tonight, but we got to have 14 weeks of football. Only a handful of schools get to do that.
"So we got to hang out with each other longer than normal, and this group is an exceptionally special group to us," Conner said. "I've been watching this group play football since they were little guys, since third or fourth grade. And having a son [senior quarterback Timmy Conner] on the team, you get to know families pretty well."
Linganore became the third program from football-rich Frederick County to reach the state final four straight seasons. Urbana first accomplished the feat when it won four state crowns from 1998 to 2001, and Conner was the Hawks' defensive coordinator back then. Middletown played in state finals from 2010 to 2013, winning three state titles during that stretch.
While Linganore captured just one state crown, in 2017, during its current four-season run, the team's ability to keep earning a trip to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium each year is no small feat.
How does a football program make a habit out of staging deep postseason runs? Luke Freeman, who also played on Linganore's 2017 state championship team and was hanging out with fellow Frostburg University football player Zach Willett and other pregame tailgaters on Saturday, mentioned Conner, a dedicated coach who moved into a house across the street from Linganore High.
"I think it starts with Coach Conner," Freeman said. "He's a really good leader. When you come in from youth [football], you're always in the weight room, you're working your tail off day in and day out ... He's built a really good culture there, which I think is important, especially being successful, year in and year out, just how they can make it back to the state championships all the time."
Granted, by the time players enter Conner's program, they've already logged years of preparation specifically tailored for aspiring Linganore High School players.
"The youth program is very important with building the program, building the stature, building everything that we need as a program," Zach Willett said. "Things are taught when the kids are 7, 8 years old — the kids who are seniors now, they're running the same stuff, doing the same things, the standard's been set since they were that old. Now they're 18, now they're setting up for a state championship game, now they've got a chance to win."
Thanks to redistricting, Freeman switched from Urbana to Linganore's youth program when he reached middle school.
"All the stuff they were running in youth carried over really easily to the high school level, which I thought was nice," he said. "You just get really accustomed to the system. I think that's what also contributes to the success of the program."
Marty Engel is a longtime Linganore Youth Football coach, and he was a commissioner of the Linganore Oakdale Urbana Youth Association for seven years. His son Nate plays for the Lancers varsity team, so he attended Saturday's game, where he saw plenty of familiar faces under those black Linganore helmets.
"I’ve been coaching this group since they were young, they were 5. I coached them all the way up through eighth grade," he said. "That was our main goal, to prepare them for high school."
Like Willett, he thought the high school program's coaches and the culture they created were instrumental to the program's success. Mike Little, who was standing next to Engel and ready to watch his son, senior Josh Little, play, felt the same way.
"The coaching staff is awesome, you have access to them,' said Mike, who also played on Linganore's first state championship team under head coach Dave Carruthers. "I coached along with Marty and Nate, his son, since they were five years old."
And when a team enjoys success like the Lancers did this year, it inspires players who will one day join Linganore's varsity roster.
Linganore JV player Noah Orndorff was attending his fourth Lancers state final in as many years on Saturday.
"It's just awesome coming down here every year, watching our team," said Orndorff, who hopes to get there himself as a player one day. "That would be really nice."
Another state championship regular is Linganore's marching band, which performed Saturday's pregame National Anthem.
Before the game, self-described Linganore band roadie James McCoy, whose son Jack plays trombone for Linganore, was standing near the marching band's truck.
"It's so exciting for the band kids to get this opportunity. This is one of the larger stadiums that they ever get an opportunity to perform in," said McCoy, adding that Saturday's game would be particularly gratifying for underclassmen performing at the venue for the first time. "Very exciting for them."
There was plenty of excitement on the field, too, as the Lancers stormed back into a game that appeared to be slipping away from them in the first quarter, when they trailed 21-0. But the Lancers, who finished with a 12-1 record, couldn't completely dig out from the early hole.
"This is a tough pill today, it's not going to be easy to swallow," Conner said. "But we'll get through this. They had a great season. They accomplished a lot of things. All we heard going into the season was, it was a down year for Linganore. That's all we heard. And obviously it wasn't."
