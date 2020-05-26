Join us Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook Live for another in a series of live cooking demos by Christine Van Bloem, owner of The Kitchen Studio Cooking School, as she demonstrates how to make a French potato salad.
For those who may want to cook along, here's the recipe.
Ingredients
- 2 pound(s) red potatoes, small, new halved
- 1/2 cup(s) white wine
- salt
- 1/3 cup(s) olive oil
- 3 tablespoon(s) Dijon mustard
- 3 tablespoon(s) sherry vinegar
- 1 shallot minced
- 3 tablespoon(s) chives minced
- pepper
Cooking Instructions
Place potatoes in a large pot; cover with cold water by 1 inch and season generously with salt. Bring to a boil; reduce to a simmer and cook, uncovered, until potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes. Drain, then place in a bowl. Pour wine over potatoes and allow to soak in, about 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk together olive oil, mustard, vinegar, shallot,and chives; season with salt and pepper. Add potatoes and toss to combine. Serve at room temperature. To store, refrigerate, up to overnight.
