Local police agencies this month released their 2022 community policing reports, outlining what they’ve done to connect with the community and serve the public.
Community policing is a model in which officers establish themselves in places where they can become trusted, familiar faces. The idea is that a strong community relationship helps police reduce crime.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and Frederick Police Department filled out a form with six questions about community policing — how they incorporate it into their work, what training employees receive, how it is used to address crime, and how effective each agency believes it is.
The Frederick Police Department received praise in its report from the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commission, which reviews the reports.
“It is the opinion of this reviewer that the FPD could be a model for any agency of equal demographics and size in meeting the Community Policing needs of their citizens,” the report read.
Both the sheriff’s office and city police outlined their involvement in community events throughout the year, like National Night Out. The agencies also applauded their School Resource Officer program, in which officers work in schools.
Both agencies also implement training for the community and their own employees. For example, deputies and officers receive training against racial profiling and implicit bias — an unintentional judgment of another person. The training is done repeatedly.
They also have training and partnerships with various organizations to help serve those experiencing homelessness, mental health problems, domestic violence and more.
The sheriff’s office partners with the nonprofit Pathfinders for Autism to have residents with autism simulate being pulled over by police. The hope is that training will make traffic stops safer for everyone, the report says.
The agencies also help with community training for active shooter scenarios, so civilians are better prepared.
Outreach programs and partnerships are also key for the sheriff’s office and city police in their work, the reports said. The sheriff’s office has the Community Deputy Program, in which Emmitsburg, Middletown and Myersville have full-time deputies in their communities.
The Frederick Police Department has its Crisis Response Team (CRT), Multi-Cultural Liaison Unit (MCLU) and Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD).
The Crisis Response Team has one officer, one paramedic and one mental health professional who are dispatched in a “crisis car,” to make sure someone can get through a mental health crisis.
The Multi-Cultural Liaison Unit has officers who focus on different communities in the city, like the Frederick Center for the LGBTQ+ community, the Asian American Center of Frederick, Centro Hispano de Frederick, African American community groups and others.
Finally, FPD's LEAD team works with partners to address low-level criminal behavior due to unaddressed mental health problems or substance abuse.
The sheriff’s office put an emphasis on how its public information officer helps with community outreach, as well as its presence on social media. The PIO allows for open lines of communication with the community, the report said.
And with social media, the sheriff’s office can get a wide reach with press releases and other news that help with missing persons cases, solving crimes and notifying the public of community concerns, the report said.
The city police touted its new advisory board, which works to inform the community about public safety. The board meets quarterly, and attendees are community members, leaders and Frederick police employees.
