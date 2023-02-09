The first time I ventured into Frederick was in May of 1982 when I was passing through on a bicycle trip from Virginia to Gettysburg. I followed New Design Road north from Doubs straight into town at Mount Olivet Cemetery. During that piece of the trip, I did not see a single vehicle on the road (compare that with today). Back then, the Robin Meadows development either did not exist, or was just beginning to be built. Crestwood Boulevard was under construction, and I remember a sign on the corner at New Design that read “Coming Soon — future shopping center for residents of Crestwood Village”. The cement curbs were installed, but the road was only a wide dirt path. Near what is now Corporate Drive, I dodged chickens crossing the road (does anyone really know why?). I stopped at a colleague’s home for lunch at another new, incomplete development on the north end of town named Fredericktowne Village.
Fast-forward seven- and one-half years to December 1989. I am married and my wife is working at Fort Detrick. We’ve just moved from an apartment in Wheaton into a house less than 1 half-mile from where I had lunch on that bike trip. We liked the area because it featured sidewalks, good cycling, and the Freeze King was only a short 15-minute walk from home. In those seven years, having visited Frederick numerous times, mostly by bicycle, we became charmed by the city’s character, friendliness, good schools, and the county’s quiet atmosphere. In this place we raised two children and a handful of pets, celebrated birthdays and anniversaries, and endured a sad tragedy.
After six months in our new home, I found a job on Industry Lane and enjoyed a 4-mile bike commute there, saving car wear and tear, and much gas money for two decades. From the bike, I watched Frederick grow. Farmland became housing developments. Roadways were expanded and new roads were built, but too slowly to keep up with the pace of the rapidly growing city and county. By 1999, my afternoon bike commute home could be done in less time than had I driven my car.
On the other hand, the explosive growth in the county brought new and modern features that had been missing. Downtown became a “hopping” place. Former Mayor Ron Young’s vision of the Carroll Creek flood control project neared completion into the remarkable wonder that it is today. New, modern medical offices, stores, other and opportunities popped up all over. Today, we have restaurants for every price range and taste, and three Wawa stores! I prefer the Frederick city of today over the 1989 version, though I do not enjoy the Route 15 mess. I do miss Terrace Lanes, though.
My kids graduated high school and left Frederick. Cancer took my wife from us in 2014. I sold the house in 2018, married and moved to Mount Airy. I still miss Frederick and all the wonderful opportunities for fun and entertainment (and brewpubs), but living among horses, cats and dogs on a farm is very relaxing for this retired fellow. I’ve lived in eight places, and Frederick city will always be my favorite.
This is my final column for the News-Post. My first, in 2012, described my wife’s ongoing cancer battle. After eleven years of writing (some good, some poor), I don’t have much that may be interesting to write anymore. It’s been fun, but it is time to move on. Thanks to all who commented over the years, kindly and otherwise, and to the late Paul Feys for his thoughtful email exchanges. Readers, please support this newspaper. Local journalism must not be allowed to wither away. So long, and thanks for all the fish.
William Smith would like everyone to be nice to animals, people, and bicyclists. Also, don’t allow politics to come between friendships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.