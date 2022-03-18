COLLEGE SOFTBALL
The Blazers’ Mallorie Hetzel tied the school record with four hits against The College of Wooster, but the Blazers’ seventh-inning comeback fell just short in an 11-10 loss.
Earlier Friday, Hood fell 3-0 to Macalester.
Hetzel went 4-for-4 with two runs batted in against Wooster. She became the first Blazer to record four hits in a contest since teammate Cailyn Barthlow on April 28 of last season.
Rachel Benden finished 5-for-8 at the plate over the two games, including a three-hit effort against Wooster. Jocelyn Pfleiger doubled against Wooster during a three-hit outing and ended the afternoon 4-for-7 with two RBIs.
Benden pitched a complete game against Macalester but took the loss. The junior allowed three runs on six hits and struck out four with no walks.
Rebecca Gottleib started and took the loss in the day’s second game. She gave up seven runs on 12 hits over six innings, adding seven strikeouts and three walks.
CORRECTION
The Athletes of the Week on B10 Thursday included errors. Oakdale boys basketball player Cameron Dorner scored 19 points in the 3A state final. Oakdale’s Alex Hawkins, scored 23 in the game. The stats cited for Oakdale’s Dominic Nichols were from the state semifinals. These corrections have been made to the online version of the story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.